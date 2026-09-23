Jonathan Majors Is Back. Yikes.

That led to a genuine breakout. From HBO’s Lovecraft Country to Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods to Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III, Majors was on screens all across America, and quickly became the poster child for a kind of new Black masculinity. Major’s acting—and his carefully cultivated public image—seemed to call upon both the Black leading men of the past, particularly legends like Sidney Poitier and Denzel Washington, and the present. Here was a Black star for a new, post-Ferguson America. Here was the next great Black actor. The summer of 2020 only reaffirmed that, as he was announced as the next central villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I wasn’t alone—many people believed in Majors back then.

Majors’s run came to an abrupt halt in March 2023, when he was arrested on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment against his girlfriend at the time, the actress Grace Jabbari. He was ultimately convicted on two misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment and was mandated to attend a year of domestic violence counseling. Majors denied putting hands on Jabbari, and still does.

He was abruptly canceled—dropped from an ad with the U.S. Army, dropped by his agent, uninvited by the Met Gala, and most notably, cut from Marvel Studios. There were some strange, awkward attempts at a rebrand—and some did buy it—but it was nowhere near enough to return him to his ascendant status. Now Majors is trying a comeback—with an assist from conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, whose Daily Wire media company cast him in Run, Hide, Fight: Infidel, a clumsy work of right-wing agitprop in which terrorists infiltrate a college pro-Palestine protest and quickly starting massacring students.