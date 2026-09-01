The Scandal-Plagued Moonies Still Have a Friend in Donald Trump

The affair came to light after Yoon spectacularly declared martial law in a late-night television address in December 2024, sparking mass protests. He said his “self-coup” was a response to what he claimed was a North Korean conspiracy to overthrow him, but it was widely seen as a bid to save his unpopular presidency from protests, a Congress controlled by the opposition, and mounting corruption scandals, many of them relating to his wife’s perceived hand in government and suggestions that she could be bought. Said to have been conceived over a night of heavy drinking, a related plot reportedly saw Yoon and his defense minister order drones flown into North Korea in a bid to provoke conflict, unbeknownst to the military.

Eleven days later, he was impeached by the country’s national assembly. In January this year, he was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty over the decree, and he awaits further trials that could result in the death penalty if he is found guilty of insurrection.

Much of the intrigue surrounding the affair is to do with his wife, Kim Keon Hee, who styled herself as a first lady cosplaying as a Korean Jackie Kennedy–Hillary Clinton type but was viewed as a Lady Macbeth by many Koreans. Twelve years younger than her husband, she took an unprecedented, outsize role as a first lady in Korean politics, even once claiming she was “the man” of her household, shocking a deeply patriarchal society. Her critics were wide-ranging: She made enemies as she helped ban dog meat as food in the country and defended a politician accused of sexual assault. More lurid allegations proliferated in tabloids, which reported that she met her husband when she worked as a nightclub hostess under the name “Julie.” After vigorously denying the claims as fictional sleaze, asserting that she was an academic and a “workaholic,” she was later embarrassed into apologizing for embellishing her résumé and had two of her degrees retracted for plagiarism.