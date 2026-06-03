Trump’s “Christian Nationalism” Is Neither of Those Things

Trump’s own statements on Christianity and Christian denominations have also verged towards the blasphemous. Last year, Trump mocked Catholics by suggesting that he should be elected as the next pope after Pope Francis’s death. (More recently, he attacked Pope Leo XIV by describing him as, among other things, “weak on crime.”) In April, he outraged even some of his ardent evangelical supporters by posting an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus. Trump later deleted the post amid the backlash and claimed that he thought the image, which depicted him in linen robes and with glowing hands, showed him as a doctor.

One can be a Christian and still sin, of course. But the sheer breadth of Trump’s sins, as well as their habitual nature, calls into question any commitment he might have to any personal Christian beliefs. For those close to him, however, it matters little. Evangelical pastor Mark Burns, who describes himself as one of Trump’s “spiritual advisors,” told The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner that Trump has been forgiven by God for his sins and that his misconduct “doesn’t matter in the eyes of the Lord, and apparently, it doesn’t really matter to the eyes of the American voters because they voted for him and made him president twice.”

There is also scant evidence of ethics or moral principles in the Trump administration these days, let alone Christian ones. This is an administration that has sought to ethnically cleanse the United States through mass deportations. Those who are arrested and do not agree to immediately leave the country are housed in a vast network of federal warehouses in inhuman and dangerous conditions to coerce their compliance.