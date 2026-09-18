Trump Bans Three Major News Outlets From the White House
It is unclear if he has the power to do this.
Donald Trump announced Friday he was banning several of America’s most prominent national news institutions from the White House, claiming that the prohibition was the result of “FAKE NEWS.”
He specified that he would bar CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, though it is unclear if Trump actually has the power to ban their reporters from the White House grounds. It is also unclear if the ban extends to other government buildings, such as the Capitol.
“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”
Trump did not identify specific stories that he felt fell into that category, though earlier in the day, Trump lamented online that “CNN is so dishonest.”
“Everything they say is slanted against the Republican Party,” Trump wrote Friday morning. “They are truly FAKE NEWS!”
The news industry is an essential component of a healthy democracy. Questioning authority figures, dispelling untruths, shedding light on injustice, and disseminating verified information to the public are functions of that job in play, and tools to hold power to account.
But Trump has made it his mission since he first descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 to sow public distrust in America’s news institutions. Time and again he has said the less-than-devotional coverage of his political campaigns, his fraudulent business practices, his dubious personal connections, and his presidential administrations are tantamount to “fake news.”
In recent years Trump has aggressively pursued legal action against several major news entities, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, ABC News, and CBS News (as well as the broadcaster’s parent company, Paramount). He also sued the Des Moines Register, its parent company Gannett, and pollster J. Ann Selzer in December 2024, retroactively claiming that presidential polls the paper had published prior to Election Day were election interference.
This story has been updated.