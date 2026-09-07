This Labor Day: Darkness in Washington, but Sunshine Across America

The sharpest edge is criminal prosecution. If an employee steals from an employer, no one questions whether criminal prosecution is appropriate. But historically, when an employer has stolen workers’ wages, even repeatedly, intentionally, and egregiously, that has been treated as a civil matter. This is changing, as a growing number of district attorneys have added labor to the docket. One day before his office convicted Donald Trump, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced guilty pleas in a wage theft case against the owners of famed pizzeria Grimaldi’s. And prosecutors are bringing workplace fatality cases that once went largely unpunished: In Travis County, Texas, District Attorney José Garza secured a guilty plea from a construction company over the trench-collapse death of 24-year-old Juan José Galvan Batalla, with the plea agreement requiring worker trainings and an independent safety monitor.

Cities and counties are in the mix too. San Diego County created an Office of Labor Standards five years ago and has been a bulldog against wage theft; this summer it sued several national sushi companies for allegedly underpaying sushi chefs in supermarkets. And if restaurants fail to pay final state orders of unpaid wages? After trying to extract payment, the county will suspend the restaurant’s permit to operate.

Well over two dozen localities now run offices dedicated to workers—the newest in Cleveland, and the original in San Francisco, marking its twenty-fifth anniversary this year. Enforcement by Denver Labor and the San Francisco City Attorney has reclassified thousands of gig workers at staffing businesses as employees with wage and other rights. Boston passed a construction and demolition ordinance requiring extensive safety measures as a precondition for getting a large-scale building permit in the first place.