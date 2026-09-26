Trump’s Angry Tirade Over Failing Press Ban Reveals His Achilles’ Heel

Which leads us back to Trump’s eruption at the media. It’s hard to know whether the press would have banded together to confront him in quite this way if his approval rating were what it was, say, throughout 2025 and even into early 2026. Certainly other institutions were not doing so. In one way or another, law firms, universities, and media companies all surrendered.

As Michelle Goldberg writes in The New York Times, a big factor driving all that early capitulation was serious elite miscalculation: Figures at these institutions got spooked into overestimating the price of getting on Trump’s bad side. Indeed, if the last two years have confirmed anything, it’s that the logic of collective resistance is sound. Not only is the immediate price for bucking Trump small; it actually works. It’s one of the only things that can really disarm him.

Trump’s own furious reaction to the media’s stand against him neatly underscores the point. And it’s useful to have it confirmed, even if it came awfully late, at a moment when his tailspinning public standing made it a whole lot easier.