Iceland Just Got Played

“Political power lies with the oligarchs,” the Icelandic economist Thorvaldur Gylfason, a campaigner for the Yes side, told me. “Some might say that this is inevitable in a small country, but no. Foreign trade allows countries to free themselves from that.”

The EU, meanwhile, in a characteristic self-own, remained aloof, failing to counter even obvious misinformation or offer a glimpse of what benefits membership might bring. For many Europhiles, the campaign elicited a profound sense of déja vu. “You could almost hear the echoes of Brexit, and the whole Brexit playbook was part of it,” Dagur Eggertsson, an Icelandic member of Parliament and former mayor of Reykjavik, told Euronews. Rumors are already circulating of foreign influence and meddling—this time, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said, “from east and west.”

It’s unlikely the real extent of foreign influence will ever be known. “Iceland lacks the infrastructure to adequately monitor and detect this kind of activity,” Hulda Thórisdóttir, an Icelandic researcher of political misinformation, told me. But the result was clear: a 12-point polling swing over three months, and a nearly 53 percent majority for the No campaign, foreclosing on any chance of negotiations with the EU for at least the next two years—a result all the more galling because a Yes vote would have committed Iceland to absolutely nothing.