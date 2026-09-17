Trump’s War In Iran Could Spark a Home Heating Crisis

Although NEADA predicts in its report that heating oil users will spend an average of $2,297 this winter, the number might actually end up being higher. Since the report was written last week, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have captured two islands in the Red Sea, leading to a spike in global oil prices—which in turn affects the cost of heating oil thousands of miles away.

“For average families, you don’t know what the cost of gasoline is going to be next week. If you use heating oil, you don’t know what the cost of heating oil is going to be,” said Mark Wolfe, the executive director of NEADA. “If you’re just a typical family, you know, a working-class family, this is now adding considerable uncertainty to what your budget’s going to be in the next couple of months.”

The price of oil is not expected to lower anytime soon. The Energy Information Administration projects that oil production and trade flows will not return to prewar levels until spring of 2027 at the earliest, with the caveat that some Persian Gulf producers may not be able to reach their previous levels of output.