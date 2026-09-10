Lindsay Clancy’s Lawyer Could Teach Trump a Thing or Two About the Law

But what stood out in Reddington’s post-trial interviews has not been his advocacy for women. It’s his advocacy for civics. For him to promote the duties of citizenship, at such a low point for our constitutional democracy, was somewhat startling. You could almost find a shred of faith in the benighted American experiment.

What Reddington said that deserves our attention came in two parts. First, George Stephanopoulos pressed him on his earlier boast that he had “crushed” the prosecution. After the trial, Reddington had indeed flexed outside the courtroom. “That was bravado,” he said now. “I could have been more circumspect.”

This dialing back of his earlier bluster was not just good manners. It’s how due process works. The Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution safeguard an adversarial system in which legal opponents fight hard, aiming to, yes, crush each other’s arguments. This is why courtroom trials play like thrillsports in America. But then comes the rule of law. When a jury—or an electorate—renders a decision, both sides absolutely must turn “circumspect” and accept the legal outcome.