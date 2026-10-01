Trump Makes Delusional Claim About Iran War’s Effect on Midterms

“Well, it’s possible, I don’t know, it should help, because Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” the president replied, shrugging. “When you say, ‘Is it OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon?’ I would say a hundred percent of the people say no, including worldwide. So when you say it that way, it would help. If you don’t say that, it could hurt.”

Reporter: Lara Trump said the Iran war could threaten the midterms for you. Do you agree?



Trump: It’s possible. It should help. pic.twitter.com/XipXht0Bql — Acyn (@Acyn) October 1, 2026

The way Republican candidates frame the war in their campaigns is not the problem. The problem is the ongoing closures of the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on either side of the Arabian Peninsula, which have led to skyrocketing fuel prices, damaging the economy not just in the U.S. but worldwide.

That in turn has increased inflation, making various goods and services more expensive. Fertilizer costs have gone up as a result of the war, as well as commodities such as helium and ethanol. These increased costs have been passed to American consumers, leading to Trump and Republicans polling at record lows.