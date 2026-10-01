The Three Billionaires Trying to Buy Wisconsin’s Governor’s Race

The movie, titled Pawn Shop, appears to be similar to the company’s recent Run Fight Hide: Infidels, a lazy, ultraconservative fantasy that cast liberals as hysterical, “useful idiots” stopping the morally just right wing from saving society. It starred a post-cancellation Jonathan Majors.

According to The Bulwark, this film opens with a character meant to be Good slamming her car into an ICE vehicle while other protestors try to stop them from arresting a man who is, of course, revealed at the end to be an MS-13 kingpin. The Good character, named Melanie, described as being “fat” with “blue hair,” is promptly shot and killed by agents.

Melanie reacts to the drawn gun with panic … She MASHES on the gas as she throws the car into reverse, accidentally SLAMMING Juan out of the way. He goes flying into the gutter, bleeding … And as the car reverses, Mike FIRES TWICE through the windshield … The first shot takes the [sic] Melanie in the neck, below her covid mask. The second in the head, above her covid mask. Blood SPLATTERS on her PASSENGER’s (40s, female, overweight) forehead and matching covid mask.

The ICE agents are then chased by a mob, and barricade themselves into a pawn shop; the rest of the movie seems to use that as an arena for whatever tired conservative talking points Shapiro and producing partner Dallas Sonnier have to offer. This is an almost identical structure to Infidels, which I unfortunately reviewed last month.