It’s Not Just Trump Who’s Dumb About Economics—It’s the GOP Generally

The second level is more interesting—and more damning not only of Trump but of the entire Republican Party and of conservatism generally, in this country and across the world, and not just in Trump’s second term but for all time. And that is this: There is probably some way in which Trump actually believed he could lower energy prices; maybe not by 50 percent in a year, but lower them substantially and noticeably. Why would he believe this?

He believed it because conservatives believe stupid, simplistic things about how the capitalist economy works. They believe that if you just let the free market do its thing, wonders will arise and all will be well. They believe this first and foremost because their big-money donors tell them to believe it. But they also believe it because the economists—or more precisely, the economists they prefer to listen to—say so, and they must know what they’re talking about.

This all goes back to what the discipline refers to as “neoclassical” economics—the ideas propounded in the late 1800s by economists like Alfred Marshall about supply and demand. These economists said some really silly things, notably two: first, that people act independently on the basis of perfect information; second, that people are “rational actors” who will always act to maximize their economic advantage. They’re silly ideas because almost nobody has perfect information, and because people act emotionally far more than they act rationally.