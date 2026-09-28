The Last Recession Wasn’t Trump’s Fault. The Next One Will Be—Utterly.

There’s so much more. Trump promotes AI relentlessly, essentially calling people who oppose data centers idiots and rubes. The U.S. economy is dependent on data-center construction now to an alarming degree. This could all work out. But (a) Americans hate them and are trying to block their construction everywhere you look, and (b) if productivity and other gains are underwhelming, the AI bubble could burst—and burst hard. A lead economist at Oxford Economics wrote recently: “For there to be a sharp correction in the AI sector, it doesn’t require the technology to prove worthless, only for there to be disappointment relative to the currently elevated expectations.” Trump has placed himself clearly on one side of this debate. If AI doesn’t deliver, that’s one more terrible economic decision by the so-called businessman.

Finally, let’s devote a moment to Trump’s announcement over the weekend that he’s rolling back Biden-era auto emissions standards. From a simple-minded, let-the-free-market-roar perspective, this sounds like a good thing, I guess. But it’s horrible. It’s horrible for the planet—because of Trump, Detroit has already mostly stopped moving toward electric vehicles and is betting its future on the internal combustion engine. But it’s awful for the economy too. Investing in old technologies while new ones are taking over doesn’t usually pan out so well. Auto manufacturers in Europe, Japan, and South Korea are moving toward E.V.s, and as soon as there’s a new Democratic president, the United States will again too. So this is a temporary, but costly, disruption: Refitting and re-refitting assembly plants costs Detroit probably billions of dollars. But hey—real men pollute the atmosphere, dammit.

I have no idea whether all this adds up to a recession next year. But I do know enough to know this. Trump is wrecking the economy. And he’s wrecking the economy for the same reason that most Republican presidents wreck the economy.