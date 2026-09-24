We Now Know the Word That’s Going to Bury Donald Trump This November

The fuel used in heavy-duty trucks is named for the German engineer Rudolf Diesel. In 1894, Diesel invented a spark plug–free engine that requires a form of crude oil that’s thicker than gasoline. These engines are used in farm machinery, tactical vehicles, container ships, and, above all, heavy-duty trucks.

Diesel prices have surged since Trump took office, and especially since February 28, when he started the war in Iran. When Joe Biden left at the start of 2025, diesel cost an average $3.63 per gallon. Just this month, that price blew past an average of $5.85 to a record high of more than $6.50. Disruptions to oil shipments, notably in the Strait of Hormuz, are pushing up crude oil prices, while reduced diesel supplies have left fuel markets tight all over the world.

On Monday, Tom Kloza, the chief oil analyst at Gulf Oil, was not reassuring. “Monday morning price average for US diesel is $6.51/gal,” he posted to X. “Looks like plenty of panic liquidation in futures and spot markets, so these highs may prevail for a while.” Evidently, even Trump woke up long enough to express a hazy interest in diesel, talking up a possible ban on U.S. diesel exports. “Let’s not send out the diesel,” he said Tuesday. “That could have a little bit of an effect on regular automobile gasoline because when you do that, you know, it’s a sort of a flow.” This Hail Mary bafflegab has exactly zero chance of creating policy change before the midterms, much less reducing diesel prices.