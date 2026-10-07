Trump Is Still Airing Campaign Ads With Your Money by the Way

“This is the final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state. We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the Communists, Marxists, and fascists,” he says in the ad. “We will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will rout the fake news media and we will liberate America from these villains once and for all.”

a Trump propaganda ad just aired on Fox & Friends -- and it still says "Paid for by the US government" https://t.co/pMPK0qQQMg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2026

“Paid for by the U.S. Government” flashes at the bottom of the screen as the commercial concludes. The advertisement is virtually identical to a 2024 Trump campaign ad.

Trump announced Monday that his super PAC would pay for future ads, but it appears that’s not the case.