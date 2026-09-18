Fox in Full Meltdown as Network’s Own Poll Hits Trump with Brutal News

Fox News is having profound trouble coping with the spate of terrible stories hitting Donald Trump. Lately the network has mostly avoided discussion of the Iran debacle. Fox largely ignored the report of a Russian oligarch funding Don Jr.’s wedding. It didn’t appear to cover Karl Rove’s highly newsworthy warning about racism in the GOP. Meanwhile, a new Fox poll just delivered crushing news to Trump and the GOP: It finds that 63% say Trump made the economy worse; Democrats substantially leading the GOP on most major issues and in the generic ballot; Democrats benefiting from a big enthusiasm edge; and much more. Fox often downplays its own polling when it’s bad for Trump, but this time, it seems to be breaking through into the coverage. As Matt Gertz of Media Matters details on this episode, Fox is really in crisis mode amid Trump’s mounting failures and cratering public standing. Gertz takes us inside how Fox deals with bad news for Trump, details how Trump-MAGA propaganda functions, and anticipates what’s coming on the right if a big midterm loss badly diminishes him. Listen to this episode here.