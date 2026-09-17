Trump Abruptly Yanks Nominee to Lead ICE After Republican Pushes Back
Donald Trump announced the nomination in June, but Senator Rand Paul had yet to schedule a nomination hearing.
President Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly pulled his nominee to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Lance Schroyer, after selecting him in June.
The president didn’t offer any reason for the move, which was reported by The Washington Post. Schroyer, a former Oklahoma Highway Patrol major and Marine, currently serves as an adviser to Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin.
Despite Trump announcing Schroyer’s nomination three months ago, Senate Homeland Security Committee Chair Rand Paul had yet to schedule Schroyer’s confirmation hearings. Politico reports that the nomination stalled after Paul, a longtime enemy of Mullin’s, asked the Department of Homeland Security last month to send more information about its investigation into the federal agents who allegedly killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good, two U.S. citizens, in Minneapolis earlier this year.
Schroyer, who has never headed a law enforcement agency and was once in charge of Mullin’s security detail, would essentially be walking into a hornet’s nest by taking the job. He’d not only face tough confirmation hearings, but also would have to deal with ICE’s unpopularity due to the Trump administration’s violent mass deportation effort. Former acting Director Todd Lyons was the first person to head the agency in Trump’s second term, and he narrowly avoided being hauled into court on contempt charges.
Lyons was also accused of lying to Congress about the amount of training ICE agents receive, cutting corners while hiring more and more agents. He was also under the Trump administration’s microscope, with White House adviser Stephen Miller frequently yelling at him for failing to meet high deportation quotas. This contributed to Lyons being hospitalized multiple times for stress-related issues.
Maybe Schroyer doesn’t need that in his life, or maybe director of ICE is the worst administration job one could have. The Senate hasn’t confirmed a single one of them since 2014, and that will continue through the end of this year and at least several months after that.