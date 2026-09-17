Judge Ties Trump’s Hands on Changes to Kennedy Center
Donald Trump must give 30 days’ notice to any changes or renovations he wants to make.
A federal judge ordered the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to give at least 30-days notice before beginning any construction on the prestigious national theater—including its demolition.
In a brief order Thursday, Judge Christopher Cooper said the Donald Trump-appointed Board of Trustees needed to provide written notice to Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, the plaintiff in the court case against the venue’s closure, more than 30 days before “any changes to the scope of the project plans … including but not limited to any ‘demolition’ of the Center’s main building.”
The order comes after Trump was spotted through the window of Air Force One looking at a large posterboard emblazoned with the words “KENNEDY CENTER DEMOLISH,” and a legal observer said in court filings Wednesday night that she had seen a “forklift run into and hit the pillars on the building several times.”
Speaking to reporters on the tarmac earlier that evening, Trump made it clear that he couldn’t be bothered to renovate a former president’s memorial because he hadn’t been allowed to plaster his name on it.
“I’d like to be able to save it but it’s going to take a lot of subsidy into the future and for us as an administration to want to do that, I think the Trump administration should be recognized,” he said.
It’s not clear what the legal recourse would be for the president’s handpicked board if they skirt the judge’s order—and it wouldn’t be the first time Trump or one of his allies tried to ignore a court decision.
The board voted Tuesday to immediately close the famed venue for renovations, shortly after a federal court blocked Trump’s attempt to put his name on the building. Two days later, Matt Floca, the Kennedy Center’s executive director and chief operating officer, announced the center would close immediately for at least seven days due to “acute risks to public safety resulting from continued structural deterioration.”
In his order Thursday, Cooper denied Beatty’s request for an emergency hearing to challenge the sudden closure.