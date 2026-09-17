Trump Quietly Dumps Longtime Election Observer Group
For the past two decades, every administration has invited the OSCE to observe federal elections in the U.S.—until now.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, or OSCE, which has sent observers to monitor every U.S. federal election for the past two decades, has yet to receive an invitation from the Trump administration, the group told Democracy Docket Thursday.
The group typically plans a “needs assessment mission” in order to evaluate the environment, preparations, and electoral processes ahead of an upcoming federal election in the United States. With less than a month before early voting begins in some states, the organization says it’s still waiting for a call.
“The Office sends a needs assessment mission upon receiving an invitation from the OSCE participating State where the elections are occurring,” a spokesperson for the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights said in a statement. “We are currently waiting on that invitation from the United States.”
The group’s website indicates that it has no current plans to send a mission ahead of the November midterms. While the size and scope of its missions have varied over the years, the United States has consistently extended an invitation to OSCE observers since 2002.
The exclusion of election watchdogs is a troubling escalation of the Trump administration’s continued efforts to undermine the credibility of our nation’s elections.
Eric Bjornlund, president of Democracy International, told Democracy Docket that the exclusion of the election watchdogs was par for the course when it came to the Trump administration.
“It seems to be just another data point in this mess where the executive branch of our national government seems to be trying to sow confusion about whether elections are going to be well-run and credible or not,” he said. “And it just seems to be more evidence that they don’t have the commitment to fair elections that past U.S. governments have shown.”
For years, President Donald Trump has pushed conspiracy theories that undermine the safety and security of federal elections—theories he’s attempted to turn into policy since entering office for the second time. Earlier this week, the president threw a massive temper tantrum because the Supreme Court curbed his last-minute effort to gut mail-in voting.