Trump’s Pollster Drops Bomb on GOP as Midterm Panic Grows: “Bloodbath”

A striking new poll finds Democrat Mary Peltola leading GOP Senator Dan Sullivan by 46-41 in the Alaska Senate race. This is big news: Because quality polling of Alaska is so rare, it’s a real indicator that a Senate majority is now truly gettable for Democrats. The poll also finds Trump badly underwater and absolutely tanking with independents—in Alaska! The kicker? The survey was done for AARP by Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio, along with top Democratic pollster John Anzalone, so Republicans will take it very seriously. Indeed, GOP panic is worsening: Republicans are privately talking about pulling money out of the Georgia Senate race. Other GOP operatives warn that the party is bleeding Latinos. One GOP strategist expressed his dismay by sending a poop emoji to a Huffpost reporter. And GOP Representative Nancy Mace said: “The midterms are going to be a f--king bloodbath.” We talked to John Anzalone, the Democratic pollster on the Alaska survey. He explains what the numbers really show about Trump’s collapse, why he thinks Texas is “real,” and what he still fears could go wrong. Listen to this episode here.