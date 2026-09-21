There’s One Group That Still Loves Trump

Naturally, this level of spending is hardly new in American politics, especially since the 2010 Supreme Court Decision Citizens United v. FEC opened the floodgates to corporate spending. But what’s notable isn’t just the pro-Republican tilt of the spending in this year’s election—it’s the fact that nearly every other group of voters is abandoning Trump and his fellow Republicans. With the possible exception of the immediate aftermath of the January 6 insurrection, this is maybe the worst time since the start of the launch of Trump’s political career to go all in on MAGA. Prices are rising, Trump’s approval is plummeting, and everywhere you look there are signs of dissatisfaction and anger over every facet of his agenda, from immigration to the war in Iran, to his efforts to remake the White House and the capital in his own image.

This is also a bad time for many of the interest groups that are spending big on behalf of Trump and his party. Voters are rapidly souring on AI amid concerns about its harms, use, and the current lack of oversight over a rapidly evolving technology whose own adherents are now saying it could end the human race inside of a decade.

Tech companies have faced growing antitrust scrutiny from both parties, though much of the serious inquiry has come from Democrats—Trump has sidelined pro-regulation voices in his party (including his own vice president) in favor of tech overlords who have shoveled hundreds of millions of dollars into his pet projects, like the White House ballroom. Some of that money may stem from a feeling of genuine kinship among an increasingly reactionary—or like Musk, a genuinely authoritarian, and racially motivated subset. But nearly all of it comes from billionaires representing industries that are desperate because they are hated as much as, if not more than, the president they are increasingly spending tens of millions to prop up.