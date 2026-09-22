The Fight to Save the Census From Trump Starts Now

Indeed, armed with census tabulations that exclude large numbers of U.S. residents, states with large immigrant populations could adopt legislative maps that significantly entrench Republicans’ power. And introducing a question about citizenship status, especially in the context of the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement policy, could deter participation in the census, even among naturalized citizens.

As other census experts have pointed out, Congress is currently abdicating its constitutional responsibility to protect the integrity of the census. If new congressional leadership is sworn in next year, that could change. But the critical task of defending the census does not belong to Congress alone. As I document in my book, Counting Like a State, states, cities, counties, tribes, and nongovernmental organizations played a central role in defending the 2020 census from the Trump administration’s assault. This time, they may have an even more important role to play.

It is already time to renew this fight. Most immediately, state and local officials must head to the courtroom—much as they did in 2020. As my book shows, coordination among state attorneys general, cities, and nonprofits played a significant role in beating back the Trump administration’s attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. These coalitions also used litigation to slow down the administration’s bid to exclude noncitizens from the tabulations used in reapportioning seats in Congress and the Electoral College.