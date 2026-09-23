Trump Hits Record Poll Low as GOP Leaks Get Ugly: “Bottom Falling Out”

The polling just keeps getting worse for the GOP. A new Reuters survey finds Donald Trump’s approval at 32 percent—the worst in Reuters polling of both his terms. He’s at only 73 percent among Republicans, and on cost of living he’s at an astonishing 17 percent, another new low. This comes as a CNN poll finds voters souring on the war in unheard-of numbers. Meanwhile, panicky GOP leaks are turning into a flood: GOP operatives tell Politico that the races in North Carolina and Georgia are rapidly slipping away. Others privately admit Trump’s failures have left them badly on defense in red states and districts. One GOP operative candidly declares Trump is a huge problem: “The bottom is beginning to fall out.” We talked to Morgan Jackson, the veteran North Carolina Democratic operative on Roy Cooper’s Senate campaign. He explains why Trump’s collapse with independents is an underappreciated story, why what’s happening in North Carolina and Georgia could have major long-term political consequences, and why he still expects North Carolina to be very, very close. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.