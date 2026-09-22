Trump Made Tens of Millions Selling Amazon and Microsoft Stock
Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosures reveal some interesting trades.
President Donald Trump is personally making tens of millions off of the AI industry.
In financial disclosures filed Tuesday, Trump revealed that he’d made a total of 1,156 securities transactions in the month of July, CNBC reported. The president purchased at least $43.6 million worth of shares and sold at least $35.6 million.
The largest transactions were sales of Microsoft and Amazon shares on July 20, which totaled between $5 million and $25 million each. A few days later, Trump reported buying between $100,001 and $250,000 of Microsoft and between $1,001 and $15,000 of Amazon.
It’s particularly disturbing considering that the president has emerged as a champion for artificial intelligence and data centers—an industry that Microsoft and Amazon have invested billions of dollars in. At the same time, these companies are paying straight into the president’s pockets for his various vanity projects.
Also concerning: The filing revealed that the president sold between $250,001 and $500,000 of Northrop Grumman, an aerospace and defense company, on the same day he signed an executive order that would tighten supply chain requirements for defense contractors.
The president’s trades totaled between $79 million and $270 million—down just slightly from June, when he traded shares worth between $78.1 million and $263.1 million. Trump has long maintained that trading is done by independent advisers on his behalf and that his portfolio is managed without his input.
I guess we’ll just have to take his word for it, as Trump continues to get richer and richer. The president’s 2025 financial disclosure showed that he made more than $2 billion during his first year back in the White House, thanks to cryptocurrency, foreign real estate, stock trading, and more. In 2025, the president bought or sold stocks 21,000 times with companies he talks about publicly, but his initial self-reporting of his trading last year showed only 800 transactions—way less than what he actually did.