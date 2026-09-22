Stephen Miller Scrambles to Blame Looming GOP Losses on Someone Else

It’s easy to see why Trump’s deportation chief would uplift the SAVE America Act as an election cycle Hail Mary.

The original iteration of the SAVE America Act proposed numerous amendments to the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, chief among them a requirement that voters bring either a passport or birth certificate to register to vote. Critics argued that the mandate would have unduly restricted millions of Americans from voting, pointing out that half of the country’s population lacks a passport and, furthermore, that the legislation would have made it difficult for anyone who changed their name—including married women—to register at all.

Nonetheless, the White House heralded the voter restriction bill as a critical component to ensuring America’s election integrity and voter security. Trump went so far as to predicate his support for any other legislative efforts on the SAVE Act’s passage, repeatedly insisting that it should be Congress’s top priority for the year.