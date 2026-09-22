Stephen Miller Scrambles to Blame Looming GOP Losses on Someone Else
The midterms aren’t looking pretty for Republicans—but that’s not Donald Trump’s fault!
Donald Trump told Republicans to vote as if he were on the November ballot. But Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, doesn’t want the whiff of that directive lingering as the party heads toward a likely brutal November upset.
“If the Republicans lose the midterms it’ll be because [Senate Majority Leader] John Thune didn’t get the SAVE America Act passed,” Miller wrote on X Tuesday, adding that the predicted loss coming for the conservative caucus “rests solely on John Thune’s shoulders.”
It’s easy to see why Trump’s deportation chief would uplift the SAVE America Act as an election cycle Hail Mary.
The original iteration of the SAVE America Act proposed numerous amendments to the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, chief among them a requirement that voters bring either a passport or birth certificate to register to vote. Critics argued that the mandate would have unduly restricted millions of Americans from voting, pointing out that half of the country’s population lacks a passport and, furthermore, that the legislation would have made it difficult for anyone who changed their name—including married women—to register at all.
Nonetheless, the White House heralded the voter restriction bill as a critical component to ensuring America’s election integrity and voter security. Trump went so far as to predicate his support for any other legislative efforts on the SAVE Act’s passage, repeatedly insisting that it should be Congress’s top priority for the year.
But the whole initiative came to a standstill over the summer when, after many failed efforts to pass the bill on its own, House Republicans tied it to the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. That, in turn, has stalled the typically uncontroversial defense bill in the upper chamber.
Now the SAVE America Act is just one of 650 bills awaiting Senate action.
Meanwhile, Republicans are expecting some sorry losses during the midterms. Attention has recently shifted toward Alaska and Ohio—states that have historically been reliably red—and away from purple regions such as North Carolina, which Politico reported Tuesday has been perceived as a “money sink for Dems.”