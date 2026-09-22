Zelenskiy Tries Not to Roll His Eyes as Trump Rants About Ballroom
Trump used his meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to talk about how much he needs a White House ballroom.
President Trump couldn’t stop raving about his planned White House ballroom while taking questions from reporters alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Tuesday at the United Nations.
Trump was bragging about “one of the papers reporting” that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the White House later this week was “the hottest ticket that they’ve seen in a long time.”
“Almost as hot as when Zelenskiy comes into town,” Trump said to laughs, to which Zelenskiy quipped, “I’m glad,” as Trump chuckled and playfully patted the Ukrainian president’s knee.
Trump lamented the fact that his White House ballroom was not ready yet, otherwise he could have hosted 2,000 people for the occasion. When a reporter asked if Trump would bring Zelenskiy to the ballroom for a future visit, Trump replied, “Well, we might have that, yes.… It’s under budget and ahead of schedule.”
Throughout the exchange, Zelenskiy was struggling not to roll his eyes or look annoyed. It’s completely understandable why, as the Ukrainian leader is in the midst of leading a war against Russia’s invasion of his country and needs Trump’s support. However, Trump is more concerned about his own vanity projects, focusing much of his time and speeches on his ballroom and other unnecessary construction in Washington, D.C.
It’s a sign that Trump’s cognitive decline is getting worse, as he is increasingly “obsessed with things that reflect glory on him,” as Dr. John Gartner, a former assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, told The Daily Beast in June. And no one is stopping Trump for wasting his time (or taxpayer dollars) on these types of projects, least of all the Supreme Court. It seems that Trump is using his remaining time in office to stroke his own ego, defying any attempts to check his power.