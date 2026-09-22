Zelenskiy Tries Not to Roll His Eyes as Trump Rants About Ballroom

“Almost as hot as when Zelenskiy comes into town,” Trump said to laughs, to which Zelenskiy quipped, “I’m glad,” as Trump chuckled and playfully patted the Ukrainian president’s knee.

Trump lamented the fact that his White House ballroom was not ready yet, otherwise he could have hosted 2,000 people for the occasion. When a reporter asked if Trump would bring Zelenskiy to the ballroom for a future visit, Trump replied, “Well, we might have that, yes.… It’s under budget and ahead of schedule.”

Trump: "I wish we had the ballroom" (look at Zelenskyy's face) pic.twitter.com/YqmUQQmG8j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2026

Throughout the exchange, Zelenskiy was struggling not to roll his eyes or look annoyed. It’s completely understandable why, as the Ukrainian leader is in the midst of leading a war against Russia’s invasion of his country and needs Trump’s support. However, Trump is more concerned about his own vanity projects, focusing much of his time and speeches on his ballroom and other unnecessary construction in Washington, D.C.