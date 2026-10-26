Surrogacy and Big Tech Collide in Fallow

Jackie’s CNN appearance is not the last we hear from her, and it is ultimately her grace that brings about Natalie’s redemption. Fallow is a novel about surrogacy, but is also explicitly about work more broadly. Anderson nods throughout the book to the idea that embodied or emotional labor—OnlyFans, sugaring, plasma donation—can often feel like a woman’s best available options in an ever-worsening job market. One of Natalie’s clients leaves a $1,500 cash tip on her hospital nightstand, as if she were a high-end escort. When her sister Phoebe, unable to get a read on the sketchy details of Natalie’s job, asks if she’s doing sex work, she considers saying yes. “She wasn’t that far off, really,” Natalie thinks.

Natalie’s talent, as it were, for gestation, is not the norm. The closest she gets to the emotional highs and lows of pregnancy is crying during reality TV shows. She seems not to suffer physical discomfort or worse during pregnancy, as many women do. Being among the eldest of 11 sisters, she has been thoroughly desensitized to babies: One of the tests she passed with flying colors during The Company’s interview process required her to listen to the sound of an infant’s cries for 25 minutes, which she did without an emotional response. Other novelistic accounts of surrogacy describe the pain of separating from a baby one has been growing for nine months, and even Natalie admits that there’s something off about going home empty-handed after each birth. “It’s always a strange thing, leaving the hospital without a baby. It feels like I am recovering from a surgery, from the removal of something. A tumor, or my appendix.” There is a reason that forced gestation is a feature of many feminist dystopian novels; for many women, this job would be nothing less than a nightmare come true. But Natalie is the kind of exception that undoes attempts at making rules.

In a 2022 paper in the International Journal of Comparative Sociology, four scholars argued for the plural term “surrogacies,” rather than surrogacy in the singular, to acknowledge the many versions of surrogacy and the wide variation in circumstances around each pregnancy and family. Fallow’s plot twists and turns, and the relationships and friendships Natalie eventually develops, demonstrate how the ethics of surrogacy are not reducible to any one of these narratives, but depend instead on the power relations that define each case. Natalie’s relationship to surrogacy itself evolves as the power dynamic evolves, from one of exploitation to one of respect and consent. Moreover, her entire approach to work shifts as her relationship to other people shifts: She learns to take pleasure in work when it becomes an act of interdependence rather than a mode of capitalist accumulation.