Nithya Raman May Be L.A.’s Next Mayor. Don’t Expect a Revolution.

If Mamdani had to hustle to earn his mayoralty, all Nithya Raman really has to do is be there when it happens. And if she can tie her race to the progressive insurgency currently unfolding on the national political scene, that’s a bonus. In a recent appearance on the Higher Learning podcast, Raman sounded on script when she positioned her race against Bass as something that’s just “not done in the Democratic Party—you don’t challenge incumbency. I think that’s a problem.”

Her well-timed entrance and her history of shifting positions have led to the criticism that Raman is running for mayor simply in furtherance of her own political ambitions. But this is where hype collides with reality: The mayoralty of Los Angeles offers very little to a striver with political ambition; in fact, it is historically incapable of providing a perch for further political ascension. No mayor here has ever won an election to higher office. Meanwhile, one of the early Democratic front-runners for president, Gavin Newsom, is the former mayor of San Francisco. Asked about this limiting aspect of the role, Maviglio suggested, “I think it’s because the rest of the state looks down on L.A. as an urban mess.… It’s also a problem that California has with the rest of the country. People look at California as that crazy place west of the Rockies.”

Los Angeles mayors do not become governors or senators. Instead, they occupy a bizarre nowhere space in the national political landscape. Sure, they’ll be invited to offer platitudes on the opening night of the odd Democratic National Convention. They’ll occasionally get nominated for ambassadorships to Asia (only to have their nominations languish for years in the Senate). The mayor of L.A. may not be a ceremonial figure within the city—that is to say, they have more control than people suspect, but in the larger Democratic firmament, they will typically graduate to a wider variety of mostly ribbon-cutting roles. The mayor cannot dictate the outcome of congressional races within their territory, as Mamdani recently did in New York. Even Tom Bradley—often cited as L.A.’s most powerful mayor—was eventually proven to be weaker than the city’s representatives in Washington.