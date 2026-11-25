Foxx is probably labor’s single biggest enemy in Congress. She doesn’t hold the absolute lowest lifetime ranking on the AFL-CIO’s legislative scorecard, but as a two-time chair of the House Education and Labor Committee (whose name the GOP always changes when it comes to power to “Education and the Workforce” because the word labor gives Republicans the fantods) she is certainly the most viciously anti-union. Other Republicans may vote against labor, but only Foxx posted on her congressional website a Reuters hit piece quoting her saying organized labor “lost its reason for being” because Congress passed too many laws protecting workers.

Foxx puts her money where her mouth is, even when it means certain defeat. In 2021, Foxx led Republican opposition to the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO, a vitally important labor bill repealing much of 1947’s anti-labor Taft-Hartley Act, which proceeded over the next four decades to bleed unions dry. The PRO Act passed anyway, picking up five Republican votes before dying in the Senate. During Covid, Foxx wrote labor leaders to demand that union dues be suspended. The labor leaders ignored her. In the Biden years, Foxx opposed a proposed “walkaround” rule allowing union representatives to attend workplace safety inspections at nonunion sites. The walkaround rule took effect in spite of her objections.

In 2025, Foxx became chair of the powerful House Rules committee, where she blocked a Democratic amendment to release the Epstein files (later achieved through discharge petition) and pushed through a resolution barring the House from voting on a Senate resolution of disapproval against Trump’s tariffs (later overturned by the Supreme Court). Foxx got the same resolution through the Rules committee in 2026, but that time the prohibition failed on the House floor.