It’s bad form to gloat over the misfortune of others, but I think we can make an exception for Representative Virginia Foxx.
When Chuck Hubbard was declared victor Sunday in North Carolina’s 5th congressional district, Democrats acquired their largest House majority in this (admittedly still young) century. That’s cause for celebration. But that Hubbard beat out the 11-term Foxx is cause for even greater celebration. She’s as nasty a piece of work as you’ll encounter in Washington.
Gloating can be risky. The Republicans could stage a comeback in two years’ time. It’s pretty hard to imagine right now, but last time the Democrats won 258 House seats was 1992, and in the very next election Republicans won their first House majority in four decades. Still, gloating over Foxx’s demise is pretty safe. At 83, she is in no position to mount a comeback. Her political career is over. Rejoice.
Foxx is probably labor’s single biggest enemy in Congress. She doesn’t hold the absolute lowest lifetime ranking on the AFL-CIO’s legislative scorecard, but as a two-time chair of the House Education and Labor Committee (whose name the GOP always changes when it comes to power to “Education and the Workforce” because the word labor gives Republicans the fantods) she is certainly the most viciously anti-union. Other Republicans may vote against labor, but only Foxx posted on her congressional website a Reuters hit piece quoting her saying organized labor “lost its reason for being” because Congress passed too many laws protecting workers.
Foxx puts her money where her mouth is, even when it means certain defeat. In 2021, Foxx led Republican opposition to the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO, a vitally important labor bill repealing much of 1947’s anti-labor Taft-Hartley Act, which proceeded over the next four decades to bleed unions dry. The PRO Act passed anyway, picking up five Republican votes before dying in the Senate. During Covid, Foxx wrote labor leaders to demand that union dues be suspended. The labor leaders ignored her. In the Biden years, Foxx opposed a proposed “walkaround” rule allowing union representatives to attend workplace safety inspections at nonunion sites. The walkaround rule took effect in spite of her objections.
In 2025, Foxx became chair of the powerful House Rules committee, where she blocked a Democratic amendment to release the Epstein files (later achieved through discharge petition) and pushed through a resolution barring the House from voting on a Senate resolution of disapproval against Trump’s tariffs (later overturned by the Supreme Court). Foxx got the same resolution through the Rules committee in 2026, but that time the prohibition failed on the House floor.
Foxx doesn’t confine her toxicity to condemning labor unions as cesspools of corruption “bought and paid for” by Democrats. She also terrorizes young people and their loved ones. Last spring, Foxx wrote a 10-year-old constituent that his teacher “will not be able to give you a good educational experience.… Because they are too interested in indoctrinating you.” In a House floor speech attended by the mother of Matthew Shepard, Foxx said it was “a hoax” that Shepard’s killers, one of whom admitted to being in a state of “gay panic,” committed a hate crime. “It’s an urban myth,” Foxx said. “And I’d tell her that man did land on the moon and the moon wasn’t made out of green cheese.” Foxx later said that “the term ‘hoax’ was a poor choice of words.”
Foxx was one of the 129 House Republicans (plus eight senators) who voted against certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. When a reporter asked Mike Johnson, then a nominee for House speaker, about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Foxx said, “Shut up.”
Foxx began her career in higher education, an unusual pedigree for a MAGA hack. She taught English at a community college and then sociology at Appalachian State University. (Foxx holds a master’s degree in sociology, but her doctorate is in education.) At Appalachian State, Foxx rose to assistant dean before assuming the presidency of Mayland Community College in Spruce Pine, North Carolina. Despite her background teaching and administering at colleges and universities, Foxx is today almost pathologically opposed to student debt relief.
“I have very little tolerance for people who tell me that they graduate with $200,000 of debt or even $80,0000 of debt because there’s no reason for that,” Foxx said during a 2012 appearance on the radio show of Watergate felon G. Gordon Liddy.
In 1994, Foxx was elected to the North Carolina state Senate, which became her springboard into Congress. As a state senator, Foxx was reportedly a standard-issue conservative, willing on occasion to work with Democrats. When she arrived in Congress in 2005, Foxx said she didn’t always support Republican positions. But Congress was already getting hyperpartisan and Foxx is a quick study. After Hurricane Katrina, Foxx was one of only two House freshmen and only two House southerners to oppose disaster aide to Louisiana.
Foxx can sometimes be capable of breathtaking hypocrisy. In 2021, Salon reported that Foxx’s investment of $79,000 to $210,000 in Altria stock likely made her the House’s biggest investor in marijuana-related stock—even though Foxx voted consistently against marijuana decriminalization. (Atria, better known as a tobacco company, owns about 41 percent of Cronos Group, a leading cannabis company.) “Democrats can’t get their minds off pot bills,” Foxx posted on X in 2020. “No wonder their minority is shrinking.” And also: “What are Republicans fighting to protect? Jobs. What are Democrats fighting to protect? Pot. What a joke.”
This Thanksgiving season, when you fire up a doob and count life’s blessings, don’t forget that Virginia Foxx will no longer haunt the halls of Congress. I certainly won’t.