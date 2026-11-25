Since Republican George W. Bush entered the White House in 2000 with a razor-thin majority of electoral votes (271 of the requisite 270), while his opponent, Democrat Al Gore, won the popular vote by a comparably slim margin of 0.52 percent of the more than 101 million votes cast, Democrats and liberals have demonized the Electoral College, characterizing it as uniquely biased against them and inimical to democratic (small-d) governance.

But, as I detailed after Donald Trump narrowly won the 2024 election, this perception is simply dead wrong. The Constitution in no way mandates the state-by-state winner-take-all system that liberals have decried. Rather, the Framers’ terms dictate merely that each state must be allocated electors matching the number of its respective Senate and House seats. But its provisions give each state discretion to decide how to select their electors (consistent with other constitutional provisions, such as the Bill of Rights, Reconstruction, Progressive-era, and kindred twentieth-century amendments). Hence, near-national winner-take-all exists because individual states voluntarily adopted it, having determined that approach boosts their clout with the federal government.

By 1836, all but one state had chosen winner-take-all. By 1880, all states did so. Currently, all 50 states except two, Maine and Nebraska, plus the District of Columbia, embrace it. Further, over the nation’s history, any partisan tilt of the system, to the extent that it has measurably existed, has often shifted, due to demographic, economic, policy, and technological changes—as Democratic strategists expect it will shift their way in 2028.