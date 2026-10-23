NAZA Confronts Israel’s High-Tech Killing Machine

The searing emotion of this finale is a sharp tonal break from NAZA’s preceding scenes, which are composed of nighttime interviews with 24 Israeli intelligence officers. The core of each interview is an often quite clinical description of the systems these soldiers used—and may be still using—to target and kill Palestinians. Though of course the Israeli government has gone on offense to label NAZA “distorted, misleading, and disingenuous”—with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatening to revoke the directors’ Israeli citizenship—the film is remarkably straight in its presentation. Abraham, who conducts each interview, is shown on-screen; we hear his questions and how he sometimes pushes back on his interviewees’ answers. We also see how an interview was interrupted by an air raid siren, a regular fixture of life for Israelis. Though the cinematography is effective, there is no filmmaking magic or trickery here, no moments that a reasonable person could describe as propaganda. Just 24 Israelis explaining from their own firsthand experience how they helped kill thousands of unarmed men, women, and children in Gaza.

Much of NAZA’s run time focuses on descriptions of two related AI surveillance and targeting systems used by many of the interviewees. The first, named Lavender, identifies Hamas operatives—or, more accurately, the phones of Hamas operatives—through their behavior. So if someone calls another person whom the system has identified as related to Hamas, they’re awarded a certain number of points; if they go to a location the system has identified as related to Hamas, they get more points. Once the person has enough points, they’re automatically added to Israel’s kill list. “It’s a perfect job for machine learning,” noted one officer who helped develop the program. “Looking at characteristics, making a determination. Is it a cat or a dog?” Lavender allowed Israel to unleash “targeted” attacks at scale. “Efficiently, like in a factory,” said an interviewee—attacks directed not just against senior Hamas officials but people “so junior we didn’t know who they were.” It was, said another officer, about “quantity, not quality.” Of course, as anyone who’s encountered a large language model hallucination knows, AI regularly makes mistakes. And this was factored in too. As one officer explained, Israel operated with an understanding that its Lavender kill list had a 10 percent–15 percent error rate.

The second system, nicknamed “Where’s Daddy?” identifies the right time to bomb a target. The right location is already decided—Israel’s protocol, the officers explain, is to strike targets in their homes. To determine whether the person is actually at their home, Where’s Daddy? monitors their family (again through their cell phones), searching in particular for children asking their mothers when their fathers would be home—hence the program’s name. One officer described monitoring a 12-year-old girl and then calling in a strike, saying, “You hack her phone and then you kill her.” Another remembered hearing a baby crying in the background before he signaled for an attack. In a third conversation, an officer described looking through the photographs saved on a target’s phone to help identify the best angle of attack on the man’s apartment. He recounted seeing a picture of the target with his young daughter, then listening in real time to the family’s screams as the girl was burned alive.