For many Americans, the fortieth anniversary of American Girl hits core memories harder than the 250th anniversary of the country itself. Abraham Lincoln supposedly read Parson Weems’s biography of George Washington in a log cabin by candlelight. Many more read American Girl books by flashlight on carpeted floors and in canopy beds, on road trips and in tree houses, at home with parents and in public libraries with friends. The dolls and their books didn’t just teach history; they were history.
In 1986, educator and entrepreneur Pleasant Rowland launched a doll company and soon released a set of three fictional historical figures. Kirsten Larson was a blond-ringleted, Swedish immigrant whose family settled the 1854 Minnesota frontier. Samantha Parkington was a dark-haired, orphaned rich girl raised by her grandmother in 1904 New York. Molly McIntire was the bespectacled girl with mousy brown braids swinging behind her on the World War II home front in 1944 Illinois.
According to legend, Rowland had the idea while looking up at interwoven tree branches on a trip to Colonial Williamsburg in the early 1980s, not unlike Isaac Newton theorizing about gravity under an apple tree: She would teach history and instill values through 18-inch-tall, historically themed dolls. Toy industry executives doubted her vision for combining publishing, toys, direct mail, and clothing in one company. They were wrong. The brand proved iconic, and in 1998, she sold Pleasant Company to Mattel for $700 million.
Money can measure value, but so can the meaningful conversations that pour out of hundreds of thousands of women who grew up with American Girl. If you talk to any woman under the age of 50, she will likely tell you what a doll has taught her about American history and what that experience meant to her. Even the many who could not afford the dolls—priced between $68 and $95 in 1986—likely have strong opinions about the brand.
Forty years in, two new books offer competing histories of the company that shaped a generation’s sense of the past and our understanding of ourselves. One is a business history of American Girl from 1986 to the present, An American Girl: How a Billion-Dollar Doll and Its Unlikely Founder Changed Girlhood Forever by journalist Amanda FitzSimons, published by Atria. The other is a history of Pleasant Company from 1986 to 1998, The Making of American Girl: The history of the brand’s creative journey told through photos, sketches, swatches, artifacts, and early designs from the American Girl Archives, whose author is identified only as American Girl Publishing.
The corporate-written history tells a quintessentially American story: the ascent of Pleasant Company. Through products that offered a window into a whole world, American Girl created new and empowering experiences for American girls who were old enough to read and young enough to crave role models who were kids like them. Yet Amanda FitzSimons’s often critical book may make a more convincing case for the importance of American Girl, showing how it reached its young customers’ deepest needs: not only to collect but also to connect, to belong, and to aspire.
The Making of American Girl is big. Seriously, it’s huge. My copy broke the American Girl–branded bag handed to me by a smiling cashier. Its size allows the book to include, as the subtitle lists, “photos, sketches, swatches, artifacts, and early designs,” as well as 282 pages of text. Each of the original six dolls—Samantha Parkington (representing 1904, released in 1986), Kirsten Larson (representing 1854, released in 1986), Molly McIntire (representing 1944, released in 1986), Felicity Merriman (representing 1774, released in 1991), Addy Walker (representing 1864, released in 1993), and Josefina Montoya (representing 1824, released in 1998)—has a full two-page portrait, reminiscent of the original mail-order catalogs. The colors are vibrant, literally including swatches from each doll’s color palette. The carefully curated images douse the reader in nostalgia.
We begin at the start not of American history but, rather, of American Girl. Around Christmas 1983, Rowland sat in her family’s cottage in rural Wisconsin and scribbled a business plan: for characters, products, a magazine, and eventually, a store “that would have historical displays like little museums.” Originally, she chose periods around a half-century apart, conveying the scaffolding of American history as her education taught her to imagine it: a European immigrant in the mid-nineteenth century, a girl from the Progressive era, and a girl from World War II. The book describes the first six dolls’ lore and associated merchandise in loving detail. Felicity, for instance, proudly wears pants and stands next to a horse in the center of a page. According to canon, both the pants and the horse are stolen, from her father’s apprentice and the local tanner, respectively. She “borrowed” the pants to rebel against traditional gender norms and “freed” the horse from abuse, promptly naming her Independence, or Penny for short.
From 1986 to 1998, Pleasant Company dolls and accessories were only available through the mail-order catalog. This was by design: “You’d never see a stack of Molly dolls, God forbid, jammed into a grocery store-style shelf at Toys ‘R’ Us with her wire-rimmed glasses haphazardly askew,” FitzSimons writes. They were scarce and therefore more precious, more like artifacts than ordinary toys. The catalog itself was a treasure, which could be obtained by mailing a postcard from the back of an American Girl book to Pleasant Company. In my own research, I chatted with an archivist who decades ago could not afford the products and had no clue how the catalog reached her rural home, yet she read it like a favorite story. For the Christmas season in 1986, Pleasant Company distributed 500,000 catalogs with a revenue goal of $1 million, and by the end of the calendar year, almost doubled the goal by reaching $1.8 million.
The Making of American Girl repeatedly addresses criticism, starting small and probing deeper. Samantha Parkington was marketed as “Victorian,” when she represented 1904, which was technically the Edwardian period. The book implies that the company wanted to capture a mood rather than a precise historical period: Valerie Tripp, the author of many titles in the American Girl series, remembers “sitting with Pleasant and a historian consultant who was waxing on about the Victorian/Edwardian period and describing what he thought Samantha should be like, which to my mind sounded passive, clichéd, and utterly humorless.… Pleasant … kicked me under the table—and I knew that kick meant, ‘VT, this is exactly what we do NOT want Samantha to be.’” Rowland and Tripp were less interested in correct terminology than in building a world that felt like magic to consumers.
The Kirsten section includes two full pages on Singing Bird, her underdeveloped Dakota friend from the 1986 book Kirsten Learns a Lesson, and it explains the company’s subsequent efforts to do better (though it did not collaborate with Dakota experts to publish a revised version until 2025). The second page of the section on Felicity, the American Revolution doll, is titled “The Question of Freedom,” and displays framed images of the enslaved characters Rose and Marcus, along with a picture of Felicity’s free Black friend, Isaac—as if responding to media scholar Emilie Zaslow’s claim that the Black characters in Felicity’s stories are “nameless, faceless, and voiceless.” Yet, although Felicity’s stories take place in Williamsburg from 1774 to 1776, no Black characters flee to join the British, as thousands did in real life. That would disrupt Pleasant Company’s framing of the question of freedom, which centered the patriots’ revolution as a war for liberation for all.
The omniscient author of The Making of American Girl might not like Amanda FitzSimons. The Making of American Girl and An American Girl differ in that the former presents the history of a business, while An American Girl analyzes history through a business lens: How did Rowland’s luxury goods—aimed at such a specific stage of childhood for education and play—attract and retain such massive consumer demand? What broader cultural forces—such as gender, race, class, and their intersections—enabled the success of Rowland’s empire? These questions are at the heart of FitzSimons’s page-turner, in which she recalls that she felt safe when she flew as an unaccompanied minor in the early 1990s—she had Molly McIntire in tow. So, really, she was in good company.
She first learned about the woman behind the dolls while on assignment for Bustle in 2022, reporting on a small New York town where Rowland purchased over 15 buildings—which is its own wild story about who controls historical preservation. This more recent escapade led FitzSimons to research Rowland’s better-known life’s work. In her account, Rowland is captivating: an educator both idealistic and savvy, and an entrepreneur both creative and cushioned by privilege. In 1986, Rowland had a million dollars from the sale of Superkids, a reading program she had launched in 1978, padded by at least an additional million from her husband, to launch her toy company independently.
But the business history of American Girl is not a one-woman story. It’s a million-girl success, and FitzSimons pays good attention to the hordes of consumers. “When you spend several years telling people that you’re writing a book about American Girl,” she writes, “you find yourself on the receiving end of teary-eyed memories, minor customer service complaints and monologues typically reserved for the last five minutes of therapy.” Pleasant Company helped girls understand themselves as part of history. While formal education and historic sites have typically focused on the actions of great men, Rowland invited girls to imagine what the American Revolution or another historical event was like for kids just like them. The franchise combined more typical doll play with the intellectual adventure of exploring and claiming a part in history.
Pleasant Company curated strong female role models from an imaginary past. The accessories or artifacts; the details, including pet names; and the well-developed story arcs made historical fiction characters feel real. Customers collected the protagonists and material culture of the American Girl universe, while also seeking connection with family and friends and a sense of belonging in history and in the world around them. Struggles to find belonging at school or in a misogynistic culture increased the appeal of an imagined past.
In 1991, Pleasant Company introduced a new doll for the first time since the original three. Felicity’s debut took place at Colonial Williamsburg with an Elegant Tea Party that attracted 11,000 guests, and it lasted over eight days with 24 seatings. FitzSimons describes the atmosphere as “a mash-up of a nineties wedding of a very fancy cousin, a Daughters of the American Revolution convention, and lunchtime in the dining hall of a posh all-girls boarding school.”
FitzSimons implies that the tea party also amplified a demand among fans for greater diversity in American Girl’s offerings. The event showed how white the company and its products were, she writes, quoting an attendee who told The Washington Post at the time that she “looked around and saw only white girls wearing expensive dresses.” Two years later, in 1993, Pleasant Company introduced the first Black American Girl doll, Addy Walker. The Making of American Girl says that including “a Civil War–era Black character” among the dolls was always part of the vision, going back to 1984, though FitzSimons suggests fans helped drive the new release.
FitzSimons also notes that in early 1993, Oprah Winfrey remarked that all American Girl dolls were white, and in late 1993, her on-air endorsement of Addy crashed the Pleasant Company phone lines. Why wouldn’t The Making of American Girl include that detail? American Girl Publishing is not afraid to toot its own horn, but the story it tells is of the vision of a founding figure: “In the pages of this book, you’ll read the story of how Pleasant Rowland created a collection of magical moments for girls.” In this telling, the dolls aren’t supposed to be seen as products shaped by marketing, supply, and demand.
The 1998 opening of American Girl Place in Chicago marked the first time that American Girl products were available for in-person purchase. Nonetheless, it was supposed to feel more like a museum or gallery than a shop. The in-person shops in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, Orlando, and Washington, D.C., are each called an American Girl Place, never a “store.” The dolls on display with their accessories are set up like exhibits, not on sales racks, even though all products are available for purchase.
Felicity’s $110 canopy bed costs $110 more than the uncomfortable Murphy bed that came attached to the wall in my current abode. My thirteenth-floor, 325-square-foot apartment houses so many American Girls that some friends call it the Dollhouse in the Sky. What prevents me from selling my six 18-inch dolls if they could pay a month or two of rent? Why endure the hassle of bring them with me on move after move? Why would a materially insecure adult need luxury items from childhood?
It takes both The Making of American Girl and An American Girl to answer my question. The official narrative underscores the original vision for the dolls, while FitzSimons explains how they captured a generation’s psyche. The dolls are protagonists of sacred texts, representations of a past but still present part of myself, and proof that history came alive.