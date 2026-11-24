From 1986 to 1998, Pleasant Company dolls and accessories were only available through the mail-order catalog. This was by design: “You’d never see a stack of Molly dolls, God forbid, jammed into a grocery store-style shelf at Toys ‘R’ Us with her wire-rimmed glasses haphazardly askew,” FitzSimons writes. They were scarce and therefore more precious, more like artifacts than ordinary toys. The catalog itself was a treasure, which could be obtained by mailing a postcard from the back of an American Girl book to Pleasant Company. In my own research, I chatted with an archivist who decades ago could not afford the products and had no clue how the catalog reached her rural home, yet she read it like a favorite story. For the Christmas season in 1986, Pleasant Company distributed 500,000 catalogs with a revenue goal of $1 million, and by the end of the calendar year, almost doubled the goal by reaching $1.8 million.

The Making of American Girl repeatedly addresses criticism, starting small and probing deeper. Samantha Parkington was marketed as “Victorian,” when she represented 1904, which was technically the Edwardian period. The book implies that the company wanted to capture a mood rather than a precise historical period: Valerie Tripp, the author of many titles in the American Girl series, remembers “sitting with Pleasant and a historian consultant who was waxing on about the Victorian/Edwardian period and describing what he thought Samantha should be like, which to my mind sounded passive, clichéd, and utterly humorless.… Pleasant … kicked me under the table—and I knew that kick meant, ‘VT, this is exactly what we do NOT want Samantha to be.’” Rowland and Tripp were less interested in correct terminology than in building a world that felt like magic to consumers.

The Kirsten section includes two full pages on Singing Bird, her underdeveloped Dakota friend from the 1986 book Kirsten Learns a Lesson, and it explains the company’s subsequent efforts to do better (though it did not collaborate with Dakota experts to publish a revised version until 2025). The second page of the section on Felicity, the American Revolution doll, is titled “The Question of Freedom,” and displays framed images of the enslaved characters Rose and Marcus, along with a picture of Felicity’s free Black friend, Isaac—as if responding to media scholar Emilie Zaslow’s claim that the Black characters in Felicity’s stories are “nameless, faceless, and voiceless.” Yet, although Felicity’s stories take place in Williamsburg from 1774 to 1776, no Black characters flee to join the British, as thousands did in real life. That would disrupt Pleasant Company’s framing of the question of freedom, which centered the patriots’ revolution as a war for liberation for all.