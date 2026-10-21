A Blue Wave Won’t Wash Away Our Oligarchy Problem

Unless something very surprising happens, all of that spending won’t deliver the government that the rich and big corporations want. Democrats will almost certainly win the House and reduce the GOP ranks at the state level. They may win both houses on Capitol Hill and trifectas in states where a majority of Americans live.

But even if we have a blue wave, the corporate and billionaire spending will have mattered. How? First of all, this spending is almost certainly limiting Republican losses. Democratic candidates in House and Senate races are vastly outraising their GOP opponents. For example, Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico raised $60 million from July to September, compared to a haul of only $10 million for his Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Such fundraising advantages could lead to Democratic candidates running vastly more television ads and having much better get-out-the-vote operations than their Republican rivals. But conservative-leaning billionaires and corporations are pumping tens of millions of dollars into helping these Republican candidates, essentially leveling the playing field, as my colleague Emma Janssen explained in a piece Tuesday.

Billionaire spending can’t prevent a Democratic wave, but can limit its extent. Much of this billionaire and corporate spending is in traditionally red districts and states like Texas and Iowa, as polls suggest that Democrats could win this year in places they usually don’t. That kind of spending is very useful for Republican candidates. In red areas, Republican candidates don’t necessarily need to persuade swing voters or independents. They just need enough traditionally Republican voters to show up. Ads and get-out-the-vote operations can be particularly effective in mobilizing base voters. If Republicans keep control of the Senate and/or Democrats win a fairly narrow majority (220–229 seats) in the House, this billionaire and corporate spending will have been a huge asset to them.