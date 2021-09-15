Taxing Wealth Is a Fool’s Errand

That’s a calamity. But fixing it with wealth taxes would be a fool’s errand. For starters, the United States doesn’t have any wealth taxes at the national level, so you’d have to create an entirely new tax. Doing so, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted in a February New York Times interview, would pose “very difficult implementation problems.”

Wealth taxes haven’t worked very well in Europe. A 2018 report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development found that the number of OECD countries with wealth taxes dwindled after 1990 from 12 to four because wealth taxes were “more distortive and less equitable” than taxes on capital income and estate taxes. Revenues from wealth taxes in the four countries that kept them were surprisingly low, accounting, in 2016, for 0.5 percent of total revenues in France and Spain and 1.1 and 3.7 percent, respectively, in Norway and Switzerland.

“The main difficulty that European countries have had when they’ve tried to impose this,” William Gale, an economist at the Brookings Institution, explained to me, “is that if you make the exemption small enough then you start hitting regular people, and if you start exempting certain types of assets like family farms … that induces all sorts of shifting or re-labeling to go on.” Warren and Sanders avoid this problem by avoiding exemptions and setting their proposed threshold very high, but valuation is still a mess, Gale said, “for assets that are either intangible like the value of a business” or assets that aren’t traded like art.

The revival in recent years of interest in wealth taxes derives in large part from Thomas Piketty’s influential 2014 book, Capital in the 21st Century, with its distressing conclusion that