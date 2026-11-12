Mike Pence Tears Into Trump and Vance for Midterm “Reckoning”

“After the election, [Senator Blumenthal] & his allies think they can intimidate Americans for their constitutionally protected associations w/ President Trump,” Reitz wrote online on Wednesday. “Congress is not a weapon to be wielded against the American people. I’m taking the first step to stop this abuse of power.”

Last month, The Washington Post reported that 57 companies donated $100,000 or more to the vanity project. Some of those companies are headed by people who have already donated to Trump in other ways—and have been rewarded in return, in the form of business contracts and dropped investigations. It’s unclear how Blumenthal looking into that constitutes using Congress “against the American people,” as Reitz argues. It’s also unclear why Reitz, the U.S. attorney for Texas, is threatening a senator from Connecticut in the first place—especially given that Blumenthal’s probe is well within the confines of the Constitution.

“Why is a Houston-based US Attorney threatening a Connecticut-based Senator over constitutionally-mandated oversight of DC figures? Because the DOJ is hemorrhaging staff, who don’t want to do this dirty work, and this US Attorney is a trained seal for Trump,” wrote Adam Klasfield, All Rise News editor in chief, “No other reason.”