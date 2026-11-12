Mike Pence Tears Into Trump and Vance for Midterm “Reckoning”
The former vice president framed last week’s brutal results as a sign that the Republican Party needs to move away from Trumpian policies.
Former Vice President Mike Pence issued a scathing indictment of Donald Trump’s presidency and waning political influence Thursday, charging Trump to return to traditional conservative principles in light of what he described as a midterm “reckoning.”
The former MAGA co-chief slammed many of Trump’s second-term policies, during an interview with Fox News Thursday, railing the president’s tariffs and the “air of corruption” that has consumed the White House.
“I believe our voters rejected President Trump’s redirection of our movement toward protectionist tariffs, towards policies of appeasement towards Russia and even Iran, toward marginalizing the right to life,” Pence said. “And I think that the air of corruption around the Trump administration was very concerning to millions of Americans.”
Pence then moved his target toward Vice President JD Vance’s election postmortem. In the immediate aftermath of the election, Vance said GOP-aligned pollsters had identified four issues that overwhelmingly influenced voters: affordability, the Iran war, “America First,” and the current U.S.-Israel relationship.
Pence emphasized that the reasons underlying the election results were “much more complex than gasoline prices or the war in Iran.”
“There’s no question that the war in Iran became a frustration for millions of Americans, but it wasn’t because President Trump started the war or took on Iran,” Pence said. “It’s because we stopped short and didn’t finish it.”
“As Americans saw the politics of appeasement that the administration embraced, one negotiation after another, I think people became ... frustrated with the lack of progress, frustrated with the price of fuel at the pump,” he added.
Pence also chewed Vance out for highlighting a growing national interest in divesting from Israel.
“If the world knows nothing else, the world should know that America stands with Israel. Israel is our most cherished ally. It is the only democracy in the Arab world,” said Pence, an ardent Christian Zionist who has spent much of his political career defending Israel.