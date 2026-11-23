From the moment Trump was first told, in October 2025, that Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang stumbled into a Chinese honey trap, Trump didn’t want to hear it. We know that because Trump later claimed not to remember being told, and after receiving that information he did nothing. Trump later claimed also not to remember being told a second time in May 2025 (by Secretary of State Marco Rubio) just before Huang joined Trump on Air Force One to fly to China. In all likelihood, Trump was told three or more times that Huang was in bed with a Chinese asset named Alice Huang (no relation). Trump didn’t want to hear it because Trump himself was in bed with Jensen.
He still is. Defying, with growing boldness, national security concerns, multiple government investigations, and basic principles of corporate governance, Trump took Huang’s side and pressured Nvidia to reinstate him as chief executive. On November 23, Nvidia gave in to the pressure and, by a unanimous vote, did so.
Never mind that we don’t yet know whether Jensen actively collaborated with Alice to move advanced AI chips, illegally, into China, as seems entirely possible. Never mind that we know Jensen had an affair with one of Nvidia’s biggest customers (Alice), and also with one and perhaps two of his employees. These sexual relationships were a clear violation of Nvidia’s conflict of interest policy, which defines “conflict of interest” as “any situation in which an employee or person related to the employee has any actual or apparent personal benefit that may tend to conflict with the fulfillment of the employee’s impartial obligations to NVIDIA.” Such as shagging the staff.
Trump wasn’t the only one demanding Huang’s reinstatement. So, too, did various tech chief executives and former chief executives, including Elon Musk of Tesla and Space X, Sam Altman of Open AI, Gary Tan of Y Combinator, Travis Kalanick of Atoms (formerly Uber), and Steve Chen of YouTube. They co-signed a letter advancing the risible argument that the board itself had “a massive conflict of interest” in removing Huang because doing so “helps their personal legal defense” in a shareholder lawsuit (Vanegas v. Huang) that alleges the board moved far too slowly to remove Huang (which of course it did). Never mind that re-hiring Huang will now expose the Nvidia board to many more shareholder lawsuits. “The mistake has been corrected,” Musk announced on X after Huang’s reinstatement.
Nvidia’s statement announcing Huang’s reinstatement made clear that it was doing Trump’s bidding, not that of Silicon Valley. “In the process of reaching its decision,” Nvidia said, “the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”
Trump isn’t hesitating to take credit. “I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump told CNBC shortly after Nvidia announced Huang’s return. “And I convinced them. I made the deal.” The board “did ask for assurance on the national security threat,” Trump said, “and we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot.” Keep in mind that when Trump initially claimed not to know the first thing about the espionage allegations he accepted Jensen’s word that he’d never imagined Alice was a spy.
Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times report that Trump decided last week “he wanted to do whatever he could to help Mr. Huang get his old job back … despite concerns from his own national security agencies.” Trump directed Vice President JD Vance to contact Huang and the board, which Vance did over the weekend. Vance supplied the board assurances that “the Trump administration did not believe that Mr. Huang himself posed a national security risk.”
But what exactly is meant by “the Trump administration”? The Times reports that “only a tiny handful of officials at the highest level of the government were aware of these conversations,” so it’s doubtful the people in possession of pertinent information were consulted. “The attorney general of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” Trump said on Truth Social. That’s no surprise; if the Justice Department possessed such evidence, Huang would already be indicted. What Todd Blanche, the attorney general in question and Trump’s former criminal defense attorney, did not say was that Huang is no longer under investigation. Though given what a Trump lackey Blanche can be, it would not surprise me to learn that Blanche shut down DOJ’s Huang investigation at Trump’s explicit or implied request.
It’s a common misconception among billionaires that the stock market is the same thing as the economy. Trump thinks so, too. As it happens, the Nvidia affair and some disappointment about Anthropic’s IPO tanked the stock market last week. As I write, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are roaring back, and Nvidia stock is up more than 30 percent. Trump can legitimately take credit. We’ll see how long the boomlet lasts.
One crucial question going forward is whether Trump bought Nvidia stock on the dip before he persuaded Nvidia to re-hire Huang. We’ve seen lots of Nvidia stock trades by Trump before. According to CNBC, Trump has bought and sold Nvidia stock at least 103 times since he returned to the White House, with transactions valued between $27 million and $97.5 million.
The White House press office has stated repeatedly that Trump’s stock trades are handled without his input by independent advisers. Trump officials have had to state this repeatedly because nobody believes it. The reasons nobody believes are: 1.) the funds are not in a blind trust; 2.) it’s hard to imagine Trump ever taking his eyes off his money; and 3.), the volume of Trump’s trades far exceeds the norm for an independent money manager. According to Bloomberg, Trump made 28,700 trades between January 21, 2025 and June 30, 2026. That’s more than all stock trades made by House and Senate members, combined, during that same period—and members of Congress are notorious for trading on inside government information.
Trump claims not to remember when Rubio briefed him, back in May 2025, about suspicions that Huang’s girlfriend was spying for China. Here’s something else Trump will probably claim not to remember: Five days after Rubio grabbed Trump by the collar, Trump sold somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million in Nvidia stock.
I give it at least an even chance that we’ll encounter evidence that Trump pressured Nvidia to re-hire Huang not only to boost the broad stock market, but also to boost his personal portfolio. It would fit with the kind of financial self-dealing that already has Democrats feeling impatient to begin investigating. Trump is obliged to file disclosures on his stock trades roughly once a month, so we should know by January 1 whether my cynicism is justified. If Trump did buy a lot of Nvidia stock before Huang’s reinstatement, add that to the articles of impeachment for the House to take up. Third time’s the charm.