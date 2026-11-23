Trump isn’t hesitating to take credit. “I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump told CNBC shortly after Nvidia announced Huang’s return. “And I convinced them. I made the deal.” The board “did ask for assurance on the national security threat,” Trump said, “and we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot.” Keep in mind that when Trump initially claimed not to know the first thing about the espionage allegations he accepted Jensen’s word that he’d never imagined Alice was a spy.

Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times report that Trump decided last week “he wanted to do whatever he could to help Mr. Huang get his old job back … despite concerns from his own national security agencies.” Trump directed Vice President JD Vance to contact Huang and the board, which Vance did over the weekend. Vance supplied the board assurances that “the Trump administration did not believe that Mr. Huang himself posed a national security risk.”

But what exactly is meant by “the Trump administration”? The Times reports that “only a tiny handful of officials at the highest level of the government were aware of these conversations,” so it’s doubtful the people in possession of pertinent information were consulted. “The attorney general of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” Trump said on Truth Social. That’s no surprise; if the Justice Department possessed such evidence, Huang would already be indicted. What Todd Blanche, the attorney general in question and Trump’s former criminal defense attorney, did not say was that Huang is no longer under investigation. Though given what a Trump lackey Blanche can be, it would not surprise me to learn that Blanche shut down DOJ’s Huang investigation at Trump’s explicit or implied request.