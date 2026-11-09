Affordability or Accountability? Dear God, Democrats. Do Both—and More

I have in mind, of course, the current debate about whether congressional Democrats should use their newly gained power next year to focus on “affordability” or “accountability.” This started the very morning after the historic victory last Tuesday, when Hakeem Jeffries went on Morning Joe and said his House Democrats next year would not be interested in “retribution.” “The American people don’t want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive,” he said. In fairness, Jeffries has, at other times—and no doubt in part because of the fierce blowback to those comments—vowed that the Democrats will launch muscular investigations into Trumpworld. And he did come out Sunday for impeaching Pete Hegseth, an action that could happen this week.

But why he felt the need to emphasize the idea that the Democrats wouldn’t aggressively target Trumpian corruption—and indeed, why he used the petty-sounding word “retribution” instead of the more credible “accountability”—on the same morning when every Democrat and liberal in America was dancing on cloud nine was, let us say, a misjudgment. It sounded like something that either a) some consultant told him to say or b) some kind of assurance to particular big donors that he wasn’t going to let the crazy lefties have the run of the place.

Obviously, the Democrats mostly won because people are furious about the economy and the cost of things, so, obviously, trying to do something about all that is job one. It’s not clear to me how much they can really do here, and I fear they may have over-promised on that front, which will be the subject of a future column. But they can try to raise the minimum wage and restore the Obamacare subsidies and reverse the tariffs and do a few other things that can, over time, bring prices down or wages up (whether those things can get through the Senate, even one in which Democrats hold 55 or 56 seats, is another question entirely, and that, too, is a topic I’ll address soon).