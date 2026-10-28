How to Fight Trump’s Corrupt Pardons

Congress has immense powers of its own to protect the rule of law. The greatest power that the legislative branch can wield is the power of the purse. The president can issue whatever pardons he likes without congressional obstruction. Congress, by the same token, can and should protect the rule of law by denying all federal funds to anyone who accepts one of these preemptive pardons.

Bright-line rules are the easiest to follow: Anyone who receives such a pardon should not be able to collect any financial benefit from the Treasury for the rest of their life. They would not collect Social Security or receive the benefits of Medicare or Medicaid. They could not purchase health insurance from an Affordable Care Act marketplace or take advantage of the subsidies that it provides. The sole exception should be for tax refunds, if only to reduce the administrative burden for the IRS.

A person who received a preemptive pardon would be ineligible for food stamps, housing assistance, student loans, or similar federal programs. Veterans’ benefits and pensions would be forfeited. Any company that is owned, controlled, or operated by one of Trump’s “preemptive pardon” recipients would be ineligible for federal loans or subsidies of any kind. They would also be disqualified from working as a federal contractor or serving in the federal civil service. (Congress does not have the constitutional power to disqualify abusive pardon recipients from the presidency, vice presidency, or a seat in Congress.)