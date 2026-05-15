A Very Authoritarian Semiquincentennial Celebration

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump is also proposing to celebrate America’s 250th birthday by offering 250 pardons. What a triumph for the rule of law. The new pay-for-play freedom pardons will no doubt add to a list that includes the people who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, as well as Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former president of Honduras who had been convicted of “one of the largest and most violent drug trafficking conspiracies in the world.” Leaked audio reveals that Hernandez is presently acting as a field operator for the MAGA administration in Latin America, aiming to destabilize left-leaning leaders in Mexico and Colombia.

But there is a higher order of corruption at work here, not unlike that practiced by the remaining “clean” “conservative” justices on the Supreme Court. (I mean the ones who don’t accept free camper buses, school tuition, and luxury holidays from their conservative patrons.) This is where officers of the United States, even while paying lip service to the Constitution, flout their responsibilities and instead pervert our democratic system for power and aggrandizement. When a political leader directs government to reward a particular band of extremist supporters and disenfranchise the rest of the population, that is corruption, not democracy.

On this semiquincentennial, one might have hoped for some expressions of unity. America’s Founders, after all, prized unity almost too much. That is why they made so many compromises in their quest to create a United States of America. But Freedom 250, like everything Trumpian, is about dividing America, not uniting it. It’s there to tell us that there are “good” Americans and “bad” Americans. The good ones are Bible-believing Christians. The bad ones include media that reported accurately on the fiasco of the Iran war, for example; anyone who criticizes Dear Leader; and, of course, those who fail to adhere to the nation’s supposed founding faith.