Trump’s Corrupt Pardons May Well Be the Most Corrupt Thing About Him

Joseph Schwartz had a multistate nursing home empire. Through negligence and fraud, including deaths of patients in his facilities, it unraveled, leaving the families of the victims with nothing. And Schwartz responded by engaging in a massive payroll tax scheme, bilking his employees of $39 million. As ProPublica wrote, “He pleaded guilty last April to failure to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employees and failing to file a financial report for his employees’ benefit plan. A federal judge sentenced him to three years in prison.”

Three months into that sentence, in November of last year, Donald Trump pardoned Schwartz. Why? The New York Times reported recently on his extensive lobbying campaign: “Nearly a million dollars went to right-wing operatives who claimed to have worked with Laura Loomer, a social media provocateur who has the ear of Mr. Trump, to advocate for Mr. Schwartz’s release. Another $100,000 or more was paid to a lobbyist who had a different set of connections to Mr. Trump: pro-Israel evangelicals. Thousands more went to lawyers who had personal relationships with Alice Marie Johnson, Mr. Trump’s ‘pardon czar,’ and David Warrington, the White House counsel, according to four people familiar with the effort.”