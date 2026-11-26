My guess is, it’s a flower, Truman said to

the living and the dead and those of us some year to come.

And only for the bad guys, this test we’ll do, bombing

the bungalow out of Bikini—

Science! Following the same star that put Washington

and Teddy R. gleaming neck up

upon the simple postage stamp. I mean,

we won but these are hard days still, he said,

filling the TV’s blank face, small

as the moon from any backyard on Earth.

The Rose Garden not yet Jackie redreaming

dreamt but gloriously July all the same,

its many blooms bleeding out

to settle in a vase finally.

Cut with fine shears, arrange them above the keyboard,

the piano his daughter’s but it was

he who played. Twilight then, and ever after.

I like them there, said Truman, walking through.