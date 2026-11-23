On the first day of his second term as president, Donald Trump effectively turned off medical care for tens of millions of people living with HIV around the globe. That day, January 20, 2025, Trump signed an executive order halting all U.S. foreign aid for 90 days. Among the initiatives affected by the pause was the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR, a decades-old program that was supporting some 20 million people with HIV, most of them in sub-Saharan Africa, home to roughly two-thirds of those living with the virus worldwide.
The repercussions were immediate. Medical providers across Africa received stop-work orders from the U.S. government. Warnings blared from radio stations in central Uganda, the journalist Andrew Green reported, informing listeners that HIV treatments would shut down for the 90-day “pause” that Trump demanded. One man who heard this announcement, Juma Bwanika, immediately started rationing his antiretroviral medication. “Ever since this order from Trump,” he told Green, “I am seeing death near me.”
Confusion reigned. In the face of outrage and outcry, the administration granted PEPFAR a waiver that allowed it to resume certain “lifesaving” services, but it was not initially clear which services qualified, and that muddle, combined with broader cuts across the U.S. government, led some African HIV care providers to tell the press that “the waiver was meaningless and services remained suspended.” In the months that followed, many of those relying on PEPFAR were able to maintain access to medicine, but many of the on-the-ground testing, treatment, and prevention efforts disappeared. A study from mid-2026 estimated that 1,700 HIV treatment sites had shut down due to cuts or delays in funding. As Green reported, the U.S. government is negotiating new agreements with African countries to sharply reduce U.S. commitments; some of these agreements even tie U.S. funding to access to African mineral rights. PEPFAR remains at risk of running out of money. And some observers have estimated that almost 160,000 adults and 17,000 children died as a result of just the first year of PEPFAR cuts.
Amid this roiling catastrophe, John Donnelly’s new book, Lifeline: The Story of PEPFAR, the Greatest Humanitarian Initiative of Our Time, provides a clear accounting of all that’s been needlessly forsaken. Over nearly a quarter-century, PEPFAR saved some 26 million lives, prevented eight million HIV transmissions in utero, and provided testing for over 80 million people. In an age of austerity and mounting xenophobia, the U.S. government spent more than $120 billion to fight AIDS around the world, with most of that money going toward health care in Africa. “No program in the history of US foreign assistance compares with PEPFAR’s impact,” Donnelly writes.
Donnelly, who spent many years covering the HIV/AIDS crisis in Africa for The Boston Globe before decamping to advise the president of the World Bank, brings considerable authority to the project. He has ample access to George W. Bush, the former president’s top advisers, and many of PEPFAR’s architects in the United States and abroad and uses it to assemble a valuable record of the creation and rollout of PEPFAR. He plainly hopes the book will provide a model for future interventions—the story of PEPFAR “should be a master class in how countries confront future global crises,” he writes in the introduction—and inspire future policymakers.
Yet the model that Lifeline offers is an imperfect one. Donnelly is far too sympathetic to his sources, and far too invested in telling an upbeat story, to provide the kind of critical account that might actually be useful to those in power in a post-DOGE, post-Trump moment—when the United States will need to reformulate a foreign policy for a world of deepening inequities and proliferating nationalisms. To understand how to engage in such a world, and how to do so in a manner that actually reduces harm, requires an understanding of subjects Donnelly doesn’t address, such as how U.S. actions in Africa created the conditions that demanded an emergency humanitarian response, and how the flaws in that humanitarian response left PEPFAR open to such a swift obliteration by the Trump administration.
In 1996, after well over a decade of unchecked suffering, the first effective AIDS medications became widely available. For most infected Africans, however, they were inaccessible or far too expensive. “Everyone seemed to be celebrating,” Donnelly recounts early in Lifeline, “but no one was talking about what it meant for the continent that was home to 70 percent of the world’s HIV/AIDS infections.” Over the next few years, patients in wealthy countries experienced miraculous improvements (a phenomenon so striking it came to be called the “Lazarus effect”), while the epidemic deepened in much of the developing world, in part because major pharmaceutical companies spent years fighting African efforts to import cheaper, generic versions of the drugs. “The disease has built up significant momentum,” a U.S. government report noted in 2002, to the point that its continued spread risked turning major hot spots like Nigeria and Ethiopia into “seriously weakened states.”
Following George W. Bush’s ascent to the presidency at the start of the millennium, most knowledgeable observers “believed that the new administration would pay little attention to AIDS in Africa,” Donnelly writes. But Bush would surprise them. Slowly, tentatively, he would direct a handful of advisers (including Anthony Fauci) to formulate an ambitious plan to combat AIDS in Africa. The president’s motivations were both humanitarian and realpolitik. In Donnelly’s telling, Bush was genuinely moved by the plight of those with AIDS, but he also felt “that a war on terror also must include some type of humanitarian response in areas of the world where Al Qaeda and other terror groups were actively recruiting members.” If the United States were seen as a benevolent source of aid, the thinking went, potential recruits might be less likely to want to attack it.
For much of 2002, Bush’s advisers worked in secret to draw up a road map for bringing treatment to some of the remotest parts of the African continent. Its price tag was a staggering $15 billion. Bush revealed the proposal in his 2003 State of the Union, calling the plan “a work of mercy.” An obliging Congress allotted the requested funding, and the money spigot began to open across Africa. Before PEPFAR, Donnelly observes, the nation of Rwanda had just eight treatment sites; by the end of 2005, it had 103 sites, as well as a sophisticated recordkeeping system employing mobile phones. Millions of people who would otherwise have met brutal deaths are instead alive today.
Donnelly’s admiration for PEPFAR and all that it accomplished is eminently understandable. But his book is a remarkably uncritical one. His goal, it seems, was to craft a straightforwardly heroic narrative, to provide his readers with a model that, he notes, was enacted with “bipartisan support,” under the watch of a reasonable, self-described “compassionate” conservative Republican. To fashion such a narrative, however, Donnelly had to overlook a lot.
For instance, the book is positively wistful for a time when the two parties could work together. Readers learn that Bobby Shriver, a liberal attorney (and Kennedy scion) tasked with getting congressional Democrats to support Bush’s plan, started finding his calls with conservative White House operative Karl Rove “enjoyable” as the two laughed together. Readers encounter Republican senatorial staffers calling more conservative legislators “the crazies” and working with the Democrats to obtain more funding for PEPFAR over the objections of the craziest.
But this tale of bipartisanship is carefully constructed to minimize or outright elide information that might diminish its feel-good quality. While Donnelly writes that Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist reacted to the surprise news of the PEPFAR proposal “with grace and appreciation” and then spends pages documenting Frist’s efforts to guide the PEPFAR funding bill through the Senate, he provides no information on the reaction or actions of the speaker of the House, who was also instrumental in obtaining the funding. Such silence is puzzling—until, that is, one recalls that the speaker at the time was the late Dennis Hastert, who in 2016 was sent to prison for illegal hush payments made to boys he had sexually abused. Had Donnelly so much as mentioned his name (Lifeline does not), this might have complicated the safely digestible story of good people doing good things that he set out to tell.
In fact, virtually every star in the early-2000s political firmament receives a flattering shout-out, from Condoleezza Rice to Jesse Helms to White House adviser Jay Lefkowitz (revealed only in an afterword to be “best known for representing sex offender Jeffrey Epstein,” though he “also took on many pro bono cases”). So much of Lifeline is about the hard work and dedication of federal officials, with dozens and dozens of pages recounting the quotidian details of their meetings and evolving proposals, occasionally enriched with long, earnest conversations, apparently sourced solely from the recollections of the participants decades after the fact.
Yet no figure in Lifeline is portrayed as favorably, or as selectively, as George W. Bush. Almost every chapter contains one luminary or another praising the former president’s acumen or empathy. The pioneering Ugandan physician Peter Mugyenyi, for instance, declares that most “people are insensitive to Africans’ hurt. President Bush was not.” Donnelly himself concludes that “the global AIDS plan had become, against all odds, Bush’s one legacy that would rise above everything else in his eight years in office.” This is, at least, a debatable proposition, considering Bush is also the architect of the modern surveillance state and of the global war on terrorism. But readers learn little of those initiatives. Instead, they encounter anecdotes of Bush being gracious to a gay staffer, and several pages devoted to Bush’s daughter, Barbara, leaving her charmed life to take an internship at a South African AIDS ward. Donnelly gives Bush the last word, as the former president laments that “Americans ought to be proud of what we have done.”
Donnelly also does Bush the favor of largely adopting his preferred framing of PEPFAR and the causes of its success. Explaining why Bush ultimately decided that the United States should fund its own program instead of just allotting the funds to the United Nations’ efforts, Donnelly uncritically reproduces Bush’s view that the United Nations lacked accountability, that it couldn’t guarantee results. (In fact, since 2002, the U.N. “Global Fund” has helped prevent tens of millions of deaths due to HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, though it can be difficult to separate the lives saved by the Global Fund from those saved by PEPFAR.) Similarly, Donnelly relays the critique by Bush’s staff that the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, was “a huge bureaucracy that focused more on spending money than tracking outcomes.” (The second Trump administration apparently agreed, as it effectively destroyed USAID.) By contrast, PEPFAR existed outside of the established structures of government and gathered “more data than any development program in history.” In emphasizing the program’s dynamism, Donnelly even adopts the idiom of the tech industry, referring to PEPFAR—a governmental initiative—as a “billion-dollar start-up,” “a start-up that could avoid the traps of the bureaucracy,” and “a unicorn.”
Tellingly, Donnelly overlooks some of the strongest criticisms of PEPFAR. While he notes that some of his subjects disagreed with Bush’s refusal to allow other countries to provide funding for PEPFAR, or to simply devote the billions allotted for the U.S.-only effort to the U.N. AIDS fund instead, Donnelly appears unaware that there is an entire body of literature critiquing PEPFAR’s actual work over the past several decades. For instance, the academic Wiebe Nauta has argued that the U.S. approach placed far too much emphasis on addressing African sexual behavior (e.g., pushing monogamy and abstinence) while overlooking structural forces like inequality or poverty. More recently, epidemiologist Alison Wiyeh and her co-authors asked “why, after 21 years of PEPFAR support and over $120 billion in investment, PEPFAR-funded countries remain reliant on external assistance, lacking a clear framework for sustainable, country-led HIV/AIDS responses,” and concluded that PEPFAR’s “vertical, disease-specific approach” has created “structurally fragile health programs” that cannot function independently or without outside support.
Indeed, one study of Mozambique noted that PEPFAR funding came to nearly equal the budget of the country’s health ministry and did result in a “real, measurable impact on the HIV epidemic,” but “health system fundamentals and basic coverage have barely changed.” Over half of Mozambicans still have to walk over an hour to reach a health care facility, and the proportion of such facilities per capita actually declined even as the PEPFAR coffers stayed open.
Such critiques, even though difficult to read about a program that has unquestionably improved millions of lives, are far more illuminating than Donnelly’s careful story of mercy, pluck, and good intentions. Lifeline is rich with important and interesting details, but it is markedly incurious—about PEPFAR’s limitations, about the flaws of many of its architects, and about the globally unequal burden of AIDS that PEPFAR was created to address.
Among the subtlest but most important of Donnelly’s omissions is any consideration of why a program like PEPFAR was necessary in the first place. “At first glance, it seems merely an accident of fate that people living in poor countries are both more likely to get HIV and less likely to have access to the medicines that make living with HIV possible,” the sociologist Carol Heimer has written. “Yet the two are causally connected, and the poor South’s relation to the rich North is part and parcel of that connection.” In other words, the United States and the other wealthy countries sending money to Africa are not merely firefighters bringing desperately needed water to a near-uncontrollable blaze. They are also the arsonists.
To understand such a statement requires a review of history wholly absent from Lifeline. It is quite likely that simian immunodeficiency virus, or SIV—the chimpanzee retrovirus that is the immediate evolutionary precursor to human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV—had been periodically jumping from apes to humans in Central Africa for hundreds or even thousands of years. But until the mid-twentieth century, such transmissions never spread far enough to become an epidemic, much less a global one.
What changed, according to a wide range of scholars (notably the epidemiologist Jacques Pépin), was the colonization of Africa by Western powers like France and Belgium. In short, zoonotic transmissions that in earlier years would have remained isolated now had the chance to reach many more people, as the forced labor imposed by colonial viceroys led huge numbers of Africans to migrate to cities; the establishment of labor camps (and tacit encouragement of sex work at these camps) and the imposition of Western public health campaigns (especially vaccination drives carried out with unsterilized needles) likewise contributed to viral spread. By the time the medical authorities noticed a “rare cancer” afflicting gay men in New York and California in 1981, the virus had long since circulated far, far beyond its point of emergence in southeastern Cameroon.
In the decades that followed, HIV cases rose all around the world, but nowhere more sharply than in sub-Saharan Africa. Once again, this dynamic is inseparable from the role of powerful actors far outside Africa. As early as 1991, the researchers David Sanders and Abdulrahman Sambo noted that budget cuts and other austerity measures imposed on African countries in the 1980s at the behest of U.S.-backed institutions like the International Monetary Fund “aggravate the transmission, spread and control of HIV infection in Africa in two major ways: directly by increasing the population at risk through increased urban migration, poverty, women’s powerlessness and prostitution, and indirectly through a decrease in health care provision.”
Donnelly’s account, moving though it often is, is shorn of this context. To his credit, he devotes much of Lifeline to the country of Uganda, giving voices and names to African actors (a narrative choice that many of the epidemic’s chroniclers fail to make), but at no point do readers learn, say, how economic policies created by the U.S. Treasury Department, the IMF, and the World Bank “exacerbated Uganda’s HIV crisis by accelerating the collapse of the coffee sector, Uganda’s largest industry and its primary source of waged labor for poor women,” in the words of the anthropologist Erin V. Moore and several co-authors. Deprived of previously reliable coffee jobs, many women had little choice but to undertake various forms of transactional sex just as the HIV epidemic was emerging across the country.
Nor do readers learn of the role of George W. Bush in entrenching poverty in Africa—in rendering the continent vulnerable to unchecked epidemics. During his presidency, Bush declined to address the crippling debt burdening many African nations or the place of these nations at the extractive end of global supply chains. Instead, he aggressively pushed African countries to open their economies to the global market, even as his administration engaged in economic protectionism at home. The effects for millions of Africans were stark. For instance, the Bush administration’s subsidization of U.S. cotton producers had massive impacts on the global cotton industry, costing West Africa some $191 million. While one can certainly contest such an interpretation of the consequences of Bush-era economic initiatives, Donnelly doesn’t engage with it at all.
To be sure, documenting the consequences of colonialism and neocolonialism was not Donnelly’s project. But its absence is, in a sense, perverse—like a book praising the charity of the English toward the famine-stricken Irish without acknowledging the vital English role in rendering Ireland vulnerable to the great potato famine in the first place. Without such context, a history is necessarily incomplete.
More importantly, such a history can never be a usable one. How do we prevent the next epidemic? How do we ameliorate the present one? The answer does not lie in a paean to a political order that is dead and gone—and that was complicit in much of the suffering anyway. The task instead is to fight for a political order that refuses to countenance the poverty, inequality, and exploitation that transform disease into disaster.