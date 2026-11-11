The Case Against Chuck Schumer

But there is a good reason for dumping Schumer. He and Jeffries were both slow to pick up on their base’s anger last year, as they largely sat back and did little while Trump and his cronies wreaked havoc. They underestimated the potential for destruction, both from Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” and from the president’s aggressive deployment of immigration agents and the U.S. military. At the same time, the one high-stakes fight they waged—last year’s government shutdown—ended in something close to total surrender.

You can argue that they nevertheless succeeded, given last week’s results, but how much can we credit Schumer and Jeffries for an election where everyone with a “D” next to their name outperformed expectations—in many cases simply because the president is an “R”? If anything, Schumer and Jeffries may have unintentionally created the conditions for the blue wave: Their sedate response to the start of Trump’s second term played an instrumental role in the rebirth of the #Resistance, which ultimately played an instrumental role in Tuesday’s results. Schumer’s record, moreover, was stellar but mixed. While his successes outweigh his missteps, there were missteps: His approach was almost catastrophic in Michigan and Maine, where he backed moderates (Haley Stevens and Janet Mills, respectively) who flamed out, and it looks now as if Louisiana and Florida could have been on the table with a push that never came.

The same can’t be said for the party’s base, which showed up everywhere. Those voters are now demanding change—and changing the Senate leader is the most obvious thing the party could do to satisfy that demand. Ideally, Schumer would come to this realization himself and announce that he won’t be leading his caucus in the next Congress—this would presumably be hard because it would also be tantamount to announcing his own retirement. But if that’s not the case, then it’s something that’s worth fighting over. That’s what this crop of Democratic senators was elected to do.