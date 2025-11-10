Chuck Schumer Needs to Go

What is there to say now that eight Democratic moderates—with the barely disguised backing of party leader Chuck Schumer and all-but-certain coordination from some of the Democratic senators pretending to have been against the decision—voted to reopen the government in exchange for practically nothing? A few days ago, the Democrats had all the leverage in the world. The Republicans had none. It didn’t matter. The Democrats bailed out Trump and his Capitol Hill supplicants. They threw millions of people under the bus. For what? They protected the filibuster so they wouldn’t be tempted to use it to make people’s lives better the next time they take power. Besides that? Nothing.

There are many villains here. Abigail Spanberger, the newly elected governor of Virginia, went on Meet the Press to give political cover to the renegades, undercutting her party, and demanding that they reopen the government—her interview was shared widely with her fellow Democrats. (Shivving her party after they’ve won an election is something of a Spanberger special.)

The New Hampshire delegation should be singled out for special excoriation—the retiring Jeanne Shaheen, along with Maggie Hassan, led the negotiations with Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and the independent (and probably retiring) Angus King. They were joined by another soon-to-depart colleague in Dick Durbin, two others whose terms run until 2030 (Jacky Rosen and Tim Kaine), and one who is John Fetterman (John Fetterman). Underlining every comment they have made to the press is a staggering admission of their own sense of helplessness.