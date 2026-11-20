Additionally, many Americans faced unnecessary burdens on their right to vote and participate in the elections. GOP officials in North Carolina and Texas removed polling sites on college campuses, trying to make it harder for students to cast their ballots since younger people tend to lean left. Grassroots groups in Texas pulled back on their get-out-the vote initiatives, wary of violating GOP-passed laws designed to make it harder to register young voters and voters of color.

And the president of the United States and his allies spent the weeks before the election hinting that the process was rigged, filing lawsuits to complicate voting, and threatening to contest the results. Yes, the lawsuits failed and Trump’s party lost. But it’s hardly the sign of a healthy democracy that civil rights advocates, the media, members of the opposition party, and even everyday citizens have to stay super-vigilant during an election, worried that the country’s leader will either subvert or undermine the results.

“Perhaps the Rumors of Democracy’s Demise Were Premature” was the headline of a recent New York Times magazine article. The author hinted that scholars’ warnings that America had become a competitive authoritarian nation were overstated. Nonsense. I interviewed one of those scholars, Lucan Way of the University of Toronto, on the eve of the election. He explicitly stated before the election that the opposition party winning didn’t invalidate concerns about the state of American democracy. Democracy isn’t just elections, he argued. Trump has deployed military forces to cities, deported people to countries where they have never lived with little due process, ignored federal appropriations laws, and shaken down universities and law firms, among his hundreds of autocratic actions over the last two years. And he will still be in office for two more years.