The Democrats have won far more state legislative, House, Senate, and gubernatorial races than almost anyone expected. But the 2026 election was still indelibly marred by antidemocratic tactics and figures, particularly super-aggressive gerrymandering by Republicans, as well as billionaires using their money and media properties to tilt outcomes in their favor. We shouldn’t be celebrating the resilience of our democracy. We should instead use these surprisingly good results to fix it.
Democrats won at least 257 House seats in the midterms. (Some races haven’t been called.) But they likely would have won 270 or 280 if districts across the country were drawn in a fair, nonpartisan way. For example, the majority of voters in Texas and Georgia backed Democrats this cycle. But Democrats won only 14 of Texas’s 38 House seats and just five of 14 in Georgia.
If Democrats had won 210 seats or so, the Republicans would have retained a majority, in large part because of unfair redistricting they did in the past and in the run-up to this year’s elections. Just because we averted that outcome doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t still be alarmed by that antidemocratic possibility.
It’s true that California’s House seats (48 of 52 controlled by Democrats) underrepresent the state’s Republican vote. But Republicans ramped up this aggressive gerrymandering after the 2010 election and have blocked national legislation pushed by Democrats to require fair maps. So California and other blue states are gerrymandering in reaction to the GOP, to make sure Republicans can’t rig the national House election in their favor.
Any way you slice it, though, gerrymandering is a scourge. It divides cities and regions in ways that prioritize partisanship over any other factors. It results in people having a “representative” who is almost guaranteed to not actually care about their interests. It particularly hurts minority groups who could benefit from close ties to an elected official. Republicans in Tennessee drew the maps to ensure that majority-Black Memphis, long represented by African American members and then a racially progressive white politician named Steve Cohen, will now have a conservative white Republican congressman. Majority-Black Baton Rouge is headed toward a similar fate, with a December runoff in a redrawn district likely to elect a white Republican.
The effects of the gerrymandering are perhaps even worse at the state legislative level. Democrats would have trifectas in Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas under fairly drawn maps, according to The Downballot’s Stephen Wolf. Instead, while all four states will now have Democratic governors, the GOP kept control of the state Senates in North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas and both houses in Ohio. Four of the nine most populous states voted to have Democrats set policy. But the gerrymanders mean that the GOP will be able to block most Democratic initiatives.
This time out, billionaires weren’t as successful as GOP gerrymanders, but they still deeply influenced the election. Abdul El-Sayed had to overcome extremely negative coverage from CBS and CNN, both now under the control of pro-Israel billionaires David and Larry Ellison. Elon Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton beat James Talarico. Billionaires vastly outspent those in favor of a wealth tax in California. Just because El-Sayed and Talarico won doesn’t mean that it’s fine that the superwealthy can play such enormous roles in races. And it doesn’t mean that next time out, the power of their dollars won’t be more keenly felt.
Moreover, Democrats had to beg anti-Trump billionaires for money. That will make them less likely to push the populist policies that most Americans want.
Additionally, many Americans faced unnecessary burdens on their right to vote and participate in the elections. GOP officials in North Carolina and Texas removed polling sites on college campuses, trying to make it harder for students to cast their ballots since younger people tend to lean left. Grassroots groups in Texas pulled back on their get-out-the vote initiatives, wary of violating GOP-passed laws designed to make it harder to register young voters and voters of color.
And the president of the United States and his allies spent the weeks before the election hinting that the process was rigged, filing lawsuits to complicate voting, and threatening to contest the results. Yes, the lawsuits failed and Trump’s party lost. But it’s hardly the sign of a healthy democracy that civil rights advocates, the media, members of the opposition party, and even everyday citizens have to stay super-vigilant during an election, worried that the country’s leader will either subvert or undermine the results.
“Perhaps the Rumors of Democracy’s Demise Were Premature” was the headline of a recent New York Times magazine article. The author hinted that scholars’ warnings that America had become a competitive authoritarian nation were overstated. Nonsense. I interviewed one of those scholars, Lucan Way of the University of Toronto, on the eve of the election. He explicitly stated before the election that the opposition party winning didn’t invalidate concerns about the state of American democracy. Democracy isn’t just elections, he argued. Trump has deployed military forces to cities, deported people to countries where they have never lived with little due process, ignored federal appropriations laws, and shaken down universities and law firms, among his hundreds of autocratic actions over the last two years. And he will still be in office for two more years.
Furthermore, Way noted that the opposition party often wins elections in competitive authoritarianism. That is what distinguishes it from full-on authoritarianism. Authoritarians in Brazil, Hungary, and other nations have lost recent elections. Trump lost in 2020. But America was not fine then. Republican states practiced authoritarianism while Joe Biden was president, and then Trump’s win in 2024 brought antidemocracy back to the whole country.
These two statements are both true: The Democrats won; we are nowhere near having a stable, robust pluralistic democracy.
Postelection, House Republicans named Jim Jordan, a figure perhaps even more authoritarian than Trump, as their top leader. He will likely become speaker of the House the next time we have an unpopular Democratic president. State-level Republicans are trying to make it harder to vote and stripping powers from posts that Democrats won and will take over next year. We still have a Supreme Court majority eager to overturn the policies of Democratic politicians and outlaw anything that acknowledges race or ethnicity. The billionaire class still has massive wealth and will use it against Democrats if they pursue the populist economic policies that the public desperately wants.
“Elections continue. Courts remain open. The opposition can still win. But the people in power use government to tilt the field, making each victory more difficult than the last,” Stacey Abrams wrote in a postelection essay.
She added, “The naive will say democracy held. The wise will say that patriots won a battle while the war continues.”
A wise pro-democracy movement would use its new powers to unwind Republican gerrymanders and reinforce Democratic ones until the GOP embraces fair elections; get rid of the filibuster and start passing bills a Democratic president could sign into law in 2029; and take whatever steps possible to rein in the wealth and power of our oligarchs. We are no longer in authoritarian free fall, like the early months of 2025. The task now is to ensure America is never in that state again.