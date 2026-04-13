Guess Who Else (Besides Orbán) Lost in Hungary’s Wipeout Election?

And while Trump’s candidate in Hungary losing an election doesn’t do much for those of us in the United States, it’s another indication that neither the United States nor the rest of the world are destined to adopt right-wing authoritarianism. We are far from the dark days of 2024, when far-right parties made huge gains in the European Parliament elections, and Trump was elected in the United States a few months later. Now Trump is deeply unpopular. Republican candidates are losing or underperforming everywhere. Far-right politicians in Italy, France, and Germany are increasingly keeping their distance from the American president, aware that their publics hate him. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is getting international acclaim for bashing Trump.

Let me not overstate my case. It is not clear how committed Tisza and Magyar are to reestablishing democratic norms in Hungary. Orbán (or Fidez with a new leader), could regain power, as Trump did after his 2020 defeat. Far-right parties could still win elections in Britain and France in the next few years, giving Trump-style politics an even bigger beachhead in Europe than controlling Hungary. And Trump’s growing unpopularity at home and abroad didn’t stop him from going to war in Iran and further destabilizing the Middle East. The American presidency is a hugely powerful job, and Trump still has almost three years to wreak havoc from the Oval Office.



All that said, we can still appreciate this moment. The vice president of the United States made the virtually unprecedented move of flying to another country on the eve of their election to explicitly campaign for a particular candidate. That candidate lost, badly. Embarrassing. Humiliating. Couldn’t have happened to someone (Vance) more deserving of shame and ridicule. From California to Wisconsin to Canada to Hungary, being Donald Trump’s candidate these days is a path to defeat. Scholars describe Hungary and increasingly the United States as “electoral autocracies.” That second word matters. But so does the first. Elections are proving to be a critical check on aspiring autocrats around the world. Good riddance Viktor Orbán—and may his friend JD get the same treatment in 2028.