Partial Law

But, in the long run, the push for therapeutic abortion made Americans of both sexes think publicly about what pregnancy meant to those most closely involved: the woman, her family, and the child who could be born unwanted. Considerations of how dire the circumstances of pregnancy were in hardship cases led to reflections about the hardships any pregnancy could cause. Large numbers of people—many of them well outside the radical politics of the decade—came to believe that the state should refrain from intruding into a decision that, in the end, was the pregnant woman’s to make. In 1966, The Saturday Evening Post—as conventional as they came—ran the headline “we should legalize abortion,” and The New York Times editorialized for legalization the next year. By 1970, there were initiatives in many state legislatures and a public that was leaning toward legalizing abortion, period.

It’s interesting to note that D&X is used to end pregnancies in the kinds of situations in which there has long been a consensus that the woman’s wishes should be honored. It’s as if the anti-choice movement is going back to the ’60s and trying for a do-over, dismantling the first premise on which most could agree—the right of a pregnant woman in a terrible bind to get a legal abortion from a competent physician, one who will put her health and safety first.

SO HOW, despite public opinion, did abortion opponents manage to waylay and subvert pro-choice measures in state after state before 1973? The answer lies in the intractable determination of religious conservatives to recast abortion as a debate over the primacy of child-bearing and the personhood of the fetus, rather than as an issue of women’s well-being. The Catholic Church was the first to attack abortion: Even before Roe, the Church hierarchy coordinated a parish-by-parish effort to stop any sort of reform bill, including those for therapeutic abortions. This predominantly Catholic movement didn’t broaden into the more ecumenical one we know until the late ’70s and early ’80s, when Protestant evangelicals first joined in. In 1978, Jerry Falwell preached his first sermon on abortion; a year later, the newly formed Moral Majority put abortion at the top of its list of secular humanist scourges. Two years later, Ronald Reagan was the first presidential candidate in U.S. history to run on a party platform that condemned abortion. Over the next twelve years, the anti-choice movement battened onto fears of adolescent girls gone wild, securing parental consent laws in many states. It gained public platforms to proselytize and intimidate, with ersatz “scientific” revelations about the subjective life of the fetus. And, as the troops heated up in the 1980s, the far right wing turned violent—picketing and firebombing clinics, assaulting women, and murdering physicians.