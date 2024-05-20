A Jolly Good Fellini

Stanley Kauffmann had the greatest run of any American film critic. He joined the magazine in 1958 and, with only a few exceptional bouts of illness and a short detour at The New York Times, never failed to hand in his weekly review for the next 55 years. His sensibility and tastes hardly changed over time, which made him an incredibly reliable and beloved guide to the movies. He made the case for films that most readers would not have encountered without his steady hand pointing them to the theater. Because he largely wrote about the films that he cared to see, for the most part skipping over the popcorn blockbuster, he never suffered the disillusionment that inevitably damages the critical facilities of most reviewers.



—Franklin Foer, former TNR editor, Insurrections of the Mind: 100 Years of Politics and Culture in America

Like most autobiographical works Federico Fellini’s scintillating new film 8 1/2 reveals something more than its author intended. Begin with the title. It derives from the fact that, up to now, Fellini has made six full-length films and has contributed three “half” segments to anthology films. Before we step into the theater, the title tells us that he is clever, and that he sees the film as part of his personal history. It also tells us that he found himself stuck for a title.

The story is about a director stuck for a story, an artist in a creative slump, in the familiar nel mezzo del cammin crisis. The director is at a luxurious spa hotel trying to straighten out the script for his next job. With him is his writer, a fair sample of the intellectual manque who clings to much European film-making as both a suppliant and a hair-shirt. The director is joined by his married mistress who stays at a neighboring hotel. His producer arrives with entourage. His wife arrives and is not deceived about the mistress. One of the best moments is his lying about the mistress to his wife with the face of truth and the wife’s knowledge of this and her disgust--principally that he can sound so truthful when he lies; and--one step beyond this--his knowledge of her knowledge. His mind accommodates this with a perception of the gulf between moral myth and moral fact, then it flies off into a harem-scene fantasy. The film is thickly laced with fantasy--with recollection, projection, wish fulfillment, and a dream girl who reappears throughout. The director, harassed by his producer to come to a decision after months of vacillation about script and casting, is paralyzed by apathy and ennui. At last he decides to abandon the film. Then, in further fantasy, he faces all the facts of his past and present, accepts them, and decides to make a film out of the very elements we have been witnessing.

In terms of execution I cannot remember a more brilliant film. In image, visual ingenuity, subtlety of pace, sardonic humor, it is stunning. We see a wizard at the height of his wizardry, and it has something of the effect, given in contemporary reports, of Liszt playing Liszt. The film opens in a silent dream as the director suffocates in a traffic-jammed car while impassive faces in other cars watch or don’t watch. He floats up through the sun roof into the sky, and in a perspective like that of Dali’s Crucifixion, we look down past his leg along a kite-rope attached to it, held by a man on a beach. He crashes--and wakes in his hotel bed.

The telling imaginative touches keep tumbling out one after another. In a dream his dead mother suddenly kisses him passionately on the mouth; when she pulls her head away, it is his wife. When his writer quotes one too many pearls of wisdom, the director wearily lifts a finger in command, two bravoes suddenly appear, slip a black hood over the writer’s head and hang him on the spot. When certain nonsense syllables remind him of his childhood, we go back to his family’s house--as spacious and safe as it seemed to him then--when he and his cousins were treading grapes in a tun, then were washed and carried off to bed in clean sheets in their nurses’ arms. There is no point in a catalogue; the effects are many and marvelous. The dreams do not fade out and in, they are part of the fabric. If it takes a moment to decide whether what is happening is dream or not, the confusion is probably part of the design.