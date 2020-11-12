Breyer Restraint

Perhaps the most useful description of Breyer's mature strain of pragmatism is something like New Deal managerialism. In a 1993 interview on public television, Breyer declared, "Let's say the New Deal, even in the 1990s, shouldn't be totally dead... I'd like to say that New Democrats are pragmatic." He then defined pragmatism as having "a certain amount of confidence" in the ability of the administrative state to allocate power in a rational way, but having "no fixed view in advance" that there is a single governmental or market solution to problems like health care and airline deregulation.

Like FDR's pragmatic Brain Trusters, though, Breyer has been criticized as utopian and elitist. He has a wellspring of faith in the ability of expertly trained, intelligent managers (like himself) to distribute public resources rationally. As Cass Sunstein of the University of Chicago points out, the real scholarly contribution of Breyer's 1993 Holmes lectures at Harvard, Breaking the Vicious Circle, is not his subtle and clarifying analysis of the problem of setting regulatory priorities. (This occurs when Congress spends billions of dollars to eliminate relatively trivial health risks, such as carcinogens in the workplace, and very little money on real health prevention, such as mammograms or prenatal care.) Instead, Breyer's most creative suggestion is his call for the establishment of a corps of elite civil servants, modeled on the French Conseil d'Etat, that would be given broad discretion to make "commonsense decisions" about where regulatory dollars will do the most good.

The Supreme Court, however, is not the Office of Management and Budget. Questions such as abortion and religion and affirmative action are not susceptible to "commonsense" solutions, because no empirical or social consensus underlies them. And this, perhaps, is what Breyer skated over in the Griswold case. The formula he drafted for Goldberg represents constitutional pragmatism at its most immodest, a blank check for unelected judges to derive rights from the "collective conscience of our people," without an intelligible methodology to guide the search. Breyer, however, does not appear to have had second thoughts. In a tribute to Goldberg, published in the Journal of Supreme Court History in 1990, Breyer invoked the Griswold concurrence as an example of pragmatic jurisprudence at its best: " We learned a highly practical view of the Constitution. Justice Goldberg saw the Constitution as protecting basic liberties, in a practical way, a way that permitted achieving the ideal without unduly interfering with the workings of government... How could a document survive the ages, he wondered, if it were limited to the protection of specifically enumerated rights? Suppose, he asked us, that the government forced husbands and wives to live apart? Would the Constitution offer the family no protection?"

But this is an intuition, not an argument. What makes Goldberg's concurrence in Griswold unconvincing is not his rejection of Hugo Black's view that the Bill of Rights protects only rights that are specifically listed. It is Goldberg's free-floating answer to the question: How can judges determine which additional rights are protected? ("That's a good question; Professor Tribe will explain it.") Goldberg confidently asserted that " totalitarian limitation of family size ... is at complete variance with our constitutional concepts," but he never provided any historical, textual or structural analysis to support his conclusion.