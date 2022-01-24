The Supreme Court Gets Ready to End Affirmative Action

“In case after case the courts have drawn a tight circle where affirmative action can live; the colleges that step outside of it will be ordered back in by a judge,” Harris wrote. “In the Bakke decision, the Court made clear that the use of race in admissions could not be used as a remedy for past discrimination; instead, it had to be used as a tool for diversity—to benefit all the students on campus. An outline of Harvard’s program, the holistic admissions program that it still uses today (with small tweaks made over the years), was appended to the 1978 opinion.”

Still, a sweeping ban by the Supreme Court could have negative consequences for Black and Hispanic applicants. A 2020 study on the effects of California’s Proposition 209, which banned race-conscious admissions programs in state universities after voters approved it in 1996, found that the change led to worse outcomes for Black and Hispanic high school graduates in the state in virtually every metric. Admission rates and postgraduation earnings declined for both groups, without significant gains by white or Asian students. Labor economist Zachary Bleemer, the study’s author, said his finding could “provide the first causal evidence that banning affirmative action exacerbates socioeconomic inequities.”

That evidence, as well as the other factual arguments raised by the two universities, probably won’t dissuade the justices when they hear the case later this year. In her opinion for the court in Grutter in 2003, then-Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote that she hoped “that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.” By taking up the SFFA cases on Monday, the court’s conservative majority appears ready to call it quits six years ahead of schedule.