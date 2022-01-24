The Supreme Court Gets Ready to End Affirmative Action

Harvard, which won in the district court and in the First Circuit, also accused SFFA of misleading the justices. “Students for Fair Admissions’ petition recycles allegations both courts rejected and offers a thoroughly distorted presentation of the record,” the university told the court. “For example, SFFA contends that Harvard ‘automatically’ awards ‘enormous’ preferences to all African-American and Hispanic applicants, and ‘penalizes’ Asian-American applicants and caps their admission. The record and the district court’s findings refute those contentions.”

That criticism doesn’t appear to have dissuaded the justices from intervening in the case. If the justices overturn the court’s affirmative action precedents, the conservatives’ ultimate victory will be limited only because they have already largely won. As The Atlantic’s Adam Harris noted last year, “race-conscious admissions policies are weak, and used by only a smattering of the most highly selective programs,” falling far short of the remedial goals that the policies had originally been designed to achieve. The proportion of Black student enrollments at Ivy League schools, he wrote, has largely “stagnated” over the past 20 years, despite a series of Supreme Court rulings that upheld race-conscious policies—or perhaps because of them.

“In case after case the courts have drawn a tight circle where affirmative action can live; the colleges that step outside of it will be ordered back in by a judge,” Harris wrote. “In the Bakke decision, the Court made clear that the use of race in admissions could not be used as a remedy for past discrimination; instead, it had to be used as a tool for diversity—to benefit all the students on campus. An outline of Harvard’s program, the holistic admissions program that it still uses today (with small tweaks made over the years), was appended to the 1978 opinion.”

Still, a sweeping ban by the Supreme Court could have negative consequences for Black and Hispanic applicants. A 2020 study on the effects of California’s Proposition 209, which banned race-conscious admissions programs in state universities after voters approved it in 1996, found that the change led to worse outcomes for Black and Hispanic high school graduates in the state in virtually every metric. Admission rates and postgraduation earnings declined for both groups, without significant gains by white or Asian students. Labor economist Zachary Bleemer, the study’s author, said his finding could “provide the first causal evidence that banning affirmative action exacerbates socioeconomic inequities.”